Lake Superior State Names Erik Richardson Team’s First Swim & Dive Head Coach

Courtesy: LSSU Athletics

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. – Erik Richardson has been named as the first head coach for the Lake Superior State University (LSSU) men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs, as announced by LSSU Director of Athletics Tory Lindley on Monday.

“Erik is an outstanding addition to our athletics department,” said LSSU Director of Athletics Tory Lindley. “His head coaching experience, energy, and vision for building our swimming and diving programs is exceptional. Our university is thrilled to be adding swimming, and diving and Coach Richardson is the right person to begin assembling and shaping a new GLIAC power.”

Richardson comes to LSSU after serving the previous two seasons as the head swimming and diving coach at the University of Olivet where he coached a four-time All-MIAA honoree as well as an NCAA Division III National Meet qualifier who set multiple school records under his leadership.

Prior to his time at Olivet, Richardson coached at Liberty High School and the Rocky Mountain Rapids club team in Colorado Springs, Colo. where his swimmers saw success in both the water and the classroom. More than a dozen school records were broken by the men’s and women’s teams. Richardson coached one All-American, five swimmers that achieved Junior National qualifying times, and a Liberty women’s team that earned Academic All-State honors in six consecutive years.

“I am excited to join the Laker family,” said Richardson. “I am also thrilled and honored to bring a new program to fruition at the collegiate level.”

Richardson is a graduate of the University of Evansville (Ind.) where he was a member of the swimming and diving team from 2003-07.