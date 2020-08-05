NCAA Cancels Fall Division III Championships; Division I & II Deadline Looms

The NCAA’s Division III Presidents Council has officially canceled championships for fall sports. Divisions I and II have until August 21 to make their decisions.

“Looking at the health and safety challenges we face this fall during this unprecedented time, we had to make this tough decision to cancel championships for fall sports this academic year in the best interest of our student-athletes and member institutions,” the Division III Presidents Council chair, Tori Murden McClure, said in a press release.

The decision comes amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has already caused a wave of changes to sports at the college, high school, and professional levels.

This week, the NCAA’s Board of Governors published guidelines for each Division, including deadlines on whether to hold NCAA Championship events in fall sports. Divisions I, II, and III must decide by August 14 how to handle eligibility for athletes who choose to opt out of a season.

By August 21, each Division must decide whether they will proceed with fall sport seasons and/or NCAA Championship events in fall sports. Divisions II and II still have just over two weeks to make their decisions.

Swimming & Diving remain winter sports in the NCAA, but competition during the fall semester has already been adjusted for a number of conferences and schools. In Division III, specifically, Emory University and the University of Chicago have already canceled all sports – including swimming & diving – through the end of the first semester.