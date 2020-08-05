Senior Noah Halpern Hits 50/100 Free Bests At Berkeley Prep Meet In Florida

2020 Berkeley Prep Saturday Morning Races

Saturday, August 1, 2020

Cantonis Pool / Tampa, FL

Short Course Yards (SCY) format

Rising high school senior Noah Halpern hit a pair of career-best times at the Berkeley Prep Saturday Morning Races.

The 17-year-old Halpern won the 50 free and 100 free at the meet, which brought together Tampa Elite Aquatics, the Berkeley Barracudas, and the University of Tampa. Halpern swims for Tampa Elite, and went 21.49 in the 50 free and 47.89 in the 100 free.

Both were solid drops for Halpern, who hit career-best times of 21.79 and 48.17 in Florida’s high school season last November. The fast-rising senior was just 23.2 and 49.3 at this time last year.

Halpern also split 21.0 on a 200 medley relay.

Fellow Tampa Elite rising senior Lexie Mulvihill also had a handful of nice swims. The Auburn commit was 23.47 for the fastest time among the women in the 50 free and 2:04.18 for the top women’s time in the 200 fly. (All 16 events were swum mixed-gender with combined results). Neither were best times, but weren’t far off for the 17-year-old Mulvihill. She also led off a 200 medley relay in 27.30 swimming backstroke.

18-year-old Abbi Leisure of Tampa Elite hit a new career-best in the 100 free, going 53.80 for the top women’s time. Leisure was previously 54.61 from a December swim.