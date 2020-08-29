After Breakout Junior Season, Finn Brooks Verbally Commits to Indiana

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Finn Brooks, a rising senior at Concordia Lutheran High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, has verbally committed to Indiana University.

Brooks trains with Summit City Aquatics under coach Justin Max. The club is the product of the 2019 merger of Three Rivers Aquatics and Southwest Allen Community Swim Team.

Primarily a sprinter freestyler and butterflier, Brooks is the epitome of a late bloomer who has only recently scratched the surface on his potential.

Before Indiana’s High School State Championship season in February, his best time in the 50 free was 21.71. He took almost a full second off that swim to finish 5th in 20.75.

He also took more than 4 seconds off his best time in the 100 fly to place 5th in 49.26, following a best time of 49.06 in prelims.

He split 23.77 on a medley relay leadoff as well.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 20.75

100 free – 47.82 (unsanctioned intrasquad meet)

100 fly – 49.07

50 back – 23.77

Brooks’ times aren’t yet in scoring range at the Big Ten Championships, but his improvements during his junior season make him a high-ceiling project for the Hoosiers.

Other swimmers in the men’s Indiana recruiting class of 2021 include Christopher Lee, Luke Barr, German swimmer Rafael Miroslaw, Mason Carlton, Jackson Carlile, Sean Swift, Lucas Piunti, and Josh Matheny.

Some, like the World Junior Champion Matheny, Miroslaw, and Barr, are ready to be immediate contributors. Others, like Brooks and Lee, who has a very similar story, made big moves as juniors to put themselves in Indiana’s range of recruiting.

