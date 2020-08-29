Daily Swim Coach Workout #199

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: Australia

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

10min dryland activation

a2 warm up:

400 fs/ch

400 fs/im dr

400 breath count 2,4,6,8

4×100 im (start, Turns, Finish)

8×50 @ 1:10 minimum strokes/Maximum speed a2

400 im dr ( bf kick undulation, Bs arms)

3x

2×50 fs/fly @ 1:00 fins build

2×50 Bk @ 1:00 arm rate

2×50 Br @ 1:20 reduce count

2×50 fs @0:55

25 sp dive walk back @1:30

50 sp dive walk back @1:30

4×50 mvo2 @ 1:30 dive add time up

200 a1 kick @5:00

50 sp dive walk back @1:30

4×50 mvo2 @ 1:30 dive add time up

200 a1 kick @5:00