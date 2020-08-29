Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #199

by Dan Dingman 0

August 29th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
  • Weeks until target meet:  < 1 week
  • Team Location:  Australia
  • Course:  25 Meters
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

10min dryland activation

a2 warm up:
    400 fs/ch
    400 fs/im dr
    400 breath count 2,4,6,8
    4×100 im (start, Turns, Finish)

8×50 @ 1:10 minimum strokes/Maximum speed a2
400 im dr ( bf kick undulation, Bs arms)

3x
    2×50 fs/fly @ 1:00 fins build
    2×50 Bk @ 1:00 arm rate
    2×50 Br @ 1:20 reduce count
    2×50 fs @0:55

25 sp dive walk back @1:30
50 sp dive walk back @1:30
4×50 mvo2 @ 1:30 dive add time up
200 a1 kick @5:00
50 sp dive walk back @1:30
4×50 mvo2 @ 1:30 dive add time up
200 a1 kick @5:00

View on commitswimming.com

victor Mancilla
Head Coach, Kiama Swimming

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!