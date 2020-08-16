Winter Juniors Qualifier Maddie Clark Makes Verbal Commitment to Black Knights

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Bennington, Nebraska’s Maddie Clark has announced her verbal commitment to the United States Military Academy for 2021-22. After her grandfather and father before her, Clark will be the third generation in her family to serve in the army.

“I am so honored and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at the United States Military Academy at West Point! I would like to thank my family, coaches, friends, and teammates for the endless support throughout the years. GO ARMY! BEAT NAVY!”

Clark is a rising senior at Omaha’s Marian High School. She does her club swimming with Greater Omaha Aquatics and specializes in back, fly, and sprint free. At the 2020 NSAA Nebraska High School Swimming Championships, she was runner-up in the 100 fly (56.51 ) and 5th in the 100 back (57.27) and she contributed to two state-champion relays: 4×50 medley (25.24 fly leg) and 4×50 free (23.83 anchor).

Clark competed at 2019 Winter Juniors West in the 100 back and 100 fly. She had swum a lifetime best in the 100 back a month earlier at the IFLY Speedo Midwest Challenge, where she placed 2nd in the 100 back, 4th in the 50 free and 100 fly, and 7th in the 400 IM. The meet also produced PBs in the 50/100 free, 200 back, and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.66

100 back – 55.50

200 back – 2:07.14

100 fly – 56.38

50 free – 24.19

100 free – 53.92

Army West Point came in 4th in the women’s meet at 2020 Patriot League Championships. Clark’s best times would have added points to the Black Knights’ tally in the 100 back (B final). She would have been close in the 100 fly (it took 56.15 to make it back), 200 back (it took 2:06.23), 50 free (23.79), and 100 free (51.38). The Patriot League only scores an A final and a B final at their championship meet. Clark will join Rea Smith and Sarah Platt in the Army West Point class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.