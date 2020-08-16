3x Massachusetts State Champion Megan Kramer Commits to Boston College

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.



Megan Kramer of Raynham, MA has verbally committed to swim at Boston College beginning in the fall of 2021. Kramer swims year-round for Bluefish Swim Club under coach Chuck Bachelor. She is beginning her senior year at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School.

“I chose BC because of its excellent academics, the supportive coaching staff, as well as the beautiful campus.”

Kramer competed at the Massachusetts Girls Division I Championships. She opened the meet by participating on Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School’s 200 medley relay, which placed 4th. Kiley George led off with backstroke, followed by Jessie McNeil on breast, Kramer on fly (25.53), and Lillian Martin on free. She won the gold medal in the 200 IM (2:02.16), coming from behind Ella Smith of Chicopee Comprehensive High School and out-touching her by 0.41 seconds.

Kramer went on to claim the title in the 100 free, powering to the wall in a time of 51.39, which placed her 1.47 seconds ahead of runner-up Kate Edison of Westford Academy. Kramer ended her 2020 state championship meet by anchoring Bridgewater-Raynham’s 400 free relay. McNeil, George, Martin, and Kramer took home another 4th place finish for their relay performance.

Kramer’s 200 IM time qualified her for the Winter Junior Nationals. She is now qualified for the meet in the 200 and 400 IM and the 200 fly.

In addition to her state titles during her junior year, Kramer also won the gold in the 100 breast her freshman year and in the 200 IM her sophomore year.

Kramer most recently swam at the Speedo Champions Series in Plantation. She swam the 100, 200, and 400 free, the 200 fly, and the 200 and 400 IM. She qualified for the C-final in the 100 free, the B-final in the 400 free, 200 fly, and 200 and 400 IM, and the A-final in the 200 free. She ended the meet with personal best times in the 200 fly (2:20.74) and the 400 IM (4:59.85).

Top SCY Times:

500 free – 4:53.20

200 IM – 2:02.16

400 IM – 4:21.46

100 fly – 55.42

200 fly – 2:02.07

100 breast – 1:04.37

Kramer will join the Boston College Eagles in the fall of 2021. Her top times would have placed her as the women’s team’s top swimmer in the 500 free, and the 200 and 400 IM. She would have been seeded behind Victoria Lin and Mary Kate Gannon in the 100 fly, and Lin in the 200 fly.

She will be joining Liza Murtagh, Mary Kate Leonard, and Samantha Smith as a member of the Eagles’ class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.