WATCH: 2022 Junior Pan Pacs Day 4 Finals Race Videos

2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships
- August 24-27, 2022
- K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center
- Honolulu, Hawaii (Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time)
- Prelims 9:00 AM / Finals 5:00 PM (GMT-10)
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Streaming
- Five main story lines – boys
- Five main story lines – girls
As reported by Anne Lepesant.
The United States closed out Day 4 of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships with four more gold medals, three silver medals, and four bronze medals. Maximus Williamson won the 200 IM with a meet record of 1:59.01, which also happened to be a National Age Group record for 15-16 boys in the United States. Michaela Mattes won the 1500 free (16:24.02), the last individual event for the girls. Both U.S. medley relays won gold with meet records. Maggie Wanezek, Piper Enge, Alex Shackell, and Erin Gemmell contributed to the girls’ victory. Daniel Diehl, Zhier Fan, Thomas Heilman, and Kaii Winkler earned the gold for the boys.
Japan had the next-biggest haul on Day 4, with three gold, six silver, and one bronze to leapfrog Australia in both the medal table and the team points table. Mio Narita won the girls’ 200 IM in 2:11.22, earning her second IM gold of the meet. Japan swept both gold and silver in both 200 breaststroke events. Kotomi Kato was the girls’ champion (2:26.55); Asahi Kawashima won the boys’ race (2:11.81).
Australia won both 50 freestyles. Milla Jansen, the runner-up in the 100 free, took home the gold in the girls’ 50 with 25.19. Flynn Southam completed his sweep of the sprint frees with 22.36. Likewise, Joshua Staples completed his set of gold medals in the distance events with a 7:56.29 win in the 800 free.
You can watch all those races, and more, below.
Be sure to check out all of USA Swimming’s videos on their YouTube channel.
Girls 200 Meter Individual Medley – Final
- Pending WJR: 2:08.70 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)
- Jr Pan Pac: 2:10.79 – Dagny Knutson, USA (2009)
Podium:
- Mio Narita, Japan – 2:11.22
- Ashley McMillan, Canada – 2:13.31
- Gracie Weyant, USA – 2:14.36
Boys 200 Meter Individual Medley – Final
- Jr World: 1:56.99 – Hubert Kos, HUN (2021)
Jr Pan Pac: 1:59.51 – Chase Kalisz, USA (2012)
Podium:
- Maximus Williamson, USA – 1:59.01
- Tomoyuki Matsushita, Japan – 2:00.64
- William Petric, Australia – 2:00.82
Girls 50 Meter Freestyle – Final
- Jr World: 24.17 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)
- Jr Pan Pac: 24.74 – Yolane Kukla, Australia (2010)
Podium:
- Milla Jansen, Australia – 25.19
- Anna Moesch, USA – 25.32
- Erin Gemmell, USA – 25.46
Boys 50 Meter Freestyle – Final
- Jr World: 21.75 – Michael Andrew, USA (2017)
- Jr Pan Pac: 22.20 – Paul Powers, USA (2014)
Podium:
- Flynn Southam, Australia – 22.36
- (tie) Diggory Dillingham, USA / Kaii Winkler, USA – 22.50
- –
Girls 200 Meter Breaststroke – Final
- Jr World: 2:19.64 – Viktoria Gunes, TUR (2015)
- Jr Pan Pac: 2:25.46 – Zoe Bartel, USA (2016)
Podium:
- Kotomi Kato, Japan – 2:26.55
- Yuri Matsumoto, Japan – 2:27.46
- Piper Enge, USA – 2:27.93
Boys 200 Meter Breaststroke – Final
- Jr World: 2:09.39 – Haiyang Qin, CHN (2017)
- Jr Pan Pac: 2:08.03 – Akihiro Yamaguchi, Japan (2012)
Podium:
- Asahi Kawashima, Japan – 2:11.18
- Yamato Okadome, Japan – 2:12.19
- Nicholas Mahabir, Singapore – 2:12.50
Girls 1500 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat
- Jr World: 15:28.36 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2014)
- Jr Pan Pac: 16:08.09 – Lani Pallister, Australia (2018)
Podium:
- Michaela Mattes, USA – 16:24.02
- Ruka Takezawa, Japan – 16:25.19
- Tiana Kritzinger, Australia – 16:26.63
Boys 800 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat
- Jr World: 7:45.67 – Mack Horton, AUS (2013)
- Jr Pan Pac: 7:55.16 – Robert Finke, USA (2016)
Podium:
- Joshua Staples, Australia – 7:56.29
- Hiroyoshi Miyaki, Japan – 7:57.64
- Alex Enyeart, USA – 8:02.92
Girls 4×100 Meter Medley Relay – Timed Finals
- Jr World: 3:58.38 – Canada (J Hannah, F Knelson, P Oleksiak, T Ruck) (2017)
Jr Pan Pac: 4:02.33 – USA (P Bacon, E Weiss, L Nordmann, G Walsh) (2018)
Podium:
- United States (Maggie Wanezek, Piper Enge, Alex Shackell, and Erin Gemmell) – 4:02.14
- Japan – 4:04.01
- Australia – 4:05.84
Boys 4×100 Meter Medley Relay – Timed Finals
- Jr World: 3:33.19 – Russian Federation (N Zuev, V Gerasimenko, A Minakov, A Shchegolev) (2019)
Jr Pan Pac: 3:37.67 – Japan (T Kawamoto, A Yamaguchi, D Seto, K Hirai) (2012)
Podium:
- United States (Daniel Diehl, Zhier Fan, Thomas Heilman, and Kaii Winkler) – 3:36.65
- Australia – 3:36.96
- Japan – 3:40.35