WATCH: 2022 Junior Pan Pacs Day 4 Finals Race Videos

2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

As reported by Anne Lepesant.

The United States closed out Day 4 of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships with four more gold medals, three silver medals, and four bronze medals. Maximus Williamson won the 200 IM with a meet record of 1:59.01, which also happened to be a National Age Group record for 15-16 boys in the United States. Michaela Mattes won the 1500 free (16:24.02), the last individual event for the girls. Both U.S. medley relays won gold with meet records. Maggie Wanezek, Piper Enge, Alex Shackell, and Erin Gemmell contributed to the girls’ victory. Daniel Diehl, Zhier Fan, Thomas Heilman, and Kaii Winkler earned the gold for the boys.

Japan had the next-biggest haul on Day 4, with three gold, six silver, and one bronze to leapfrog Australia in both the medal table and the team points table. Mio Narita won the girls’ 200 IM in 2:11.22, earning her second IM gold of the meet. Japan swept both gold and silver in both 200 breaststroke events. Kotomi Kato was the girls’ champion (2:26.55); Asahi Kawashima won the boys’ race (2:11.81).

Australia won both 50 freestyles. Milla Jansen, the runner-up in the 100 free, took home the gold in the girls’ 50 with 25.19. Flynn Southam completed his sweep of the sprint frees with 22.36. Likewise, Joshua Staples completed his set of gold medals in the distance events with a 7:56.29 win in the 800 free.

Girls 200 Meter Individual Medley – Final

Pending WJR: 2:08.70 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

Jr Pan Pac: 2:10.79 – Dagny Knutson, USA (2009)

Boys 200 Meter Individual Medley – Final

Jr World: 1:56.99 – Hubert Kos, HUN (2021)

Jr Pan Pac: 1:59.51 – Chase Kalisz, USA (2012)

Girls 50 Meter Freestyle – Final

Jr World: 24.17 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)

Jr Pan Pac: 24.74 – Yolane Kukla, Australia (2010)

Boys 50 Meter Freestyle – Final

Jr World: 21.75 – Michael Andrew, USA (2017)

Jr Pan Pac: 22.20 – Paul Powers, USA (2014)

Girls 200 Meter Breaststroke – Final

Jr World: 2:19.64 – Viktoria Gunes, TUR (2015)

Jr Pan Pac: 2:25.46 – Zoe Bartel, USA (2016)

Boys 200 Meter Breaststroke – Final

Jr World: 2:09.39 – Haiyang Qin, CHN (2017)

Jr Pan Pac: 2:08.03 – Akihiro Yamaguchi, Japan (2012)

Girls 1500 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat

Jr World: 15:28.36 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2014)

Jr Pan Pac: 16:08.09 – Lani Pallister, Australia (2018)

Podium:

Michaela Mattes, USA – 16:24.02 Ruka Takezawa, Japan – 16:25.19 Tiana Kritzinger, Australia – 16:26.63

Boys 800 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat

Jr World: 7:45.67 – Mack Horton, AUS (2013)

Jr Pan Pac: 7:55.16 – Robert Finke, USA (2016)

Joshua Staples, Australia – 7:56.29 Hiroyoshi Miyaki, Japan – 7:57.64 Alex Enyeart, USA – 8:02.92

Girls 4×100 Meter Medley Relay – Timed Finals

Jr World: 3:58.38 – Canada (J Hannah, F Knelson, P Oleksiak, T Ruck) (2017)

Jr Pan Pac: 4:02.33 – USA (P Bacon, E Weiss, L Nordmann, G Walsh) (2018)

Boys 4×100 Meter Medley Relay – Timed Finals

Jr World: 3:33.19 – Russian Federation (N Zuev, V Gerasimenko, A Minakov, A Shchegolev) (2019)

Jr Pan Pac: 3:37.67 – Japan (T Kawamoto, A Yamaguchi, D Seto, K Hirai) (2012)

