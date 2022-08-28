2022 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

GIRLS 4×100 METER MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Jr World: 3:58.38 – Canada (J Hannah, F Knelson, P Oleksiak, T Ruck) (2017)

Jr Pan Pac: 4:02.33 – USA (P Bacon, E Weiss, L Nordmann, G Walsh) (2018)

Podium:

United States – 4:02.14 Japan – 4:04.01 Australia – 4:05.84

In the final girls event of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu, the U.S. team of Maggie Wanezek, Piper Enge, Alex Shackell, and Erin Gemmell teamed up to break the Championship Record in the 4×100 medley relay. They combined for a 4:02.14, dipping under the previous Junior Pan Pacs Record, which stood at 4:02.33 and was held by the American team of Phoebe Bacon, Emily Weiss, Lucie Nordmann, and Gretchen Walsh from the 2018 Championships.

Here is a split comparison between the U.S. team’s swim tonight and the previous record swim from 2018:

It was the back half of the race where tonight’s relay was able to pull ahead of the previous record-holding relay. 100 fly champion Alex Shackell put up a 58.45 on the fly leg, while 100 free champion Erin Gemmell anchored in an eye-popping 53.73. Gemmell’s swim was a particularly fast one, coming at the end of a fantastic week of racing out of her. She set a new Championship Record in the 100 free a few nights ago, roaring to a new personal best of 54.13. Her 53.73 split tonight marks the fastest 100 of her career.

Gemmell also broke the Championship Records in the girls 200 free and 400 free earlier in the meet. Perhaps most notably, she split 1:54.86 while anchoring the U.S. girls 4×200 free relay to a new Championship Record as well.

While the U.S. team was able to break the JPP Record tonight, the relay could have been faster on paper. Maggie Wanezek led off in 1:00.66 tonight, which was slower than the 59.96 she swam to win the 100 back on the first night of the meet. Similarly, Piper Enge won the girls 100 breast in 1:08.58 on night 2, but split 1:09.30 on this relay.