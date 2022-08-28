2022 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS 4×100 METER MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Jr World: 3:33.19 – Russian Federation (N Zuev, V Gerasimenko, A Minakov, A Shchegolev) (2019)

Jr Pan Pac: 3:37.67 – Japan (T Kawamoto, A Yamaguchi, D Seto, K Hirai) (2012)

Podium:

United States – 3:36.65 Australia – 3:36.96 Japan – 3:40.35

In the final event of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu, the U.S. team of Daniel Diehl, Zhier Fan, Thomas Heilman, and Kaii Winkler broke the Championship Record in the boys 4×100 medley relay. It looked like the U.S. had the race in the bag, but Australia’s Flynn Southam chased Kaii Winkler down on the anchor leg, swimming an astonishing 47.87 to nearly give Australia the victory. Winkler was able to hold him off, however, and the U.S. added one more gold medal and another Championship Record to their tally for this meet.

The previous Junior Pan Pacs Record was held by Japan from the 2012 Championships. That Japanese team featured current IM star Daiya Seto on the fly leg. Here is a split comparison between the U.S. relay tonight and the previous record holding relay from 2012.

15-year-old Thomas Heilman swam particularly well for the U.S. in tonight’s relay, speeding to a blistering 51.71 on the fly leg. That comes in 1.5 seconds faster than Seto’s fly leg on the previous JPP Record relay from 2012. Heilman crushed the Junior Pan Pacs Record in the 100 fly last night, winning the event in 51.98. That swim also made Heilman the youngest American to ever break 52 seconds in the event.

100 back champion Daniel Diehl, who set a new Championship Record in the 100 back a few nights ago with a 53.27 and split 53.42 leading off the mixed 4×100 medley relay. Tonight, Diehl looked like he was having a spatial issue within his lane, as he was swerving to both sides of the lane on both laps in his lead-off tonight. Nonetheless, 54.24 was still plenty fast enough to give the U.S. a huge lead heading into the breaststroke leg.

Zhier Fan won the boys 100 breast on night 2 of the meet in 1:00.74. Tonight, he split 1:01.52 on the relay. Kaii Winkler had a good swim on the anchor tonight, swimming a 49.18, which is faster than the 49.47 he swam in the individual 100 fre on night 2.