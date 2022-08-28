Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #761

by Dan Dingman

August 28th, 2022 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Race Specificity
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  28 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

Warmup
    400 Swim
    4×[email protected] 1:45 pull (RB:3/5 – 4/6 – 5/7 – 6/8)
    4×50 Fists/DPS @ 1:00
    8×25 Turns (1-4 Flip w/breakout ‘gallop’, 5-8 Choice/Open)

Pre-set
    20×25 @ :35 Kick [1-10 = dead push, 11-20 = push] w/fins
    20×25 @ :30 Pull Odds = RB5, Evens = BU – Snorkel
    20×25 @ :30 Swim IMO
    
4×125 Killers @ 2:30 Build Up with fins (flip at middle, at flags, then at wall) Focus on fast flips and strong kicks, good push off wall

2x
    Main Set (set 1 = free, set 2 = stroke) – [Free Focus: deep stroke, lower catch]
    1×200 @ 3:30 100 Sprint/100 smooth
    2×100 @ 1:45 50 Sprint/50 smooth
    4×50 @ 1:00 25 Sprint/25 smooth
    50 EZ

8×75 Touch Out Drill 25 sprint/25 easy/25 sprint

Cool Down
    3×100 EZ

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

BU = build up
IMO = IM order
RB = strokes per breath
DPS = distance per stroke


Eric Hills
Head Coach, Shakopee High School

