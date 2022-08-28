Daily Swim Coach Workout #761

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Race Specificity
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 28 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Warmup
400 Swim
4×[email protected] 1:45 pull (RB:3/5 – 4/6 – 5/7 – 6/8)
4×50 Fists/DPS @ 1:00
8×25 Turns (1-4 Flip w/breakout ‘gallop’, 5-8 Choice/Open)
Pre-set
20×25 @ :35 Kick [1-10 = dead push, 11-20 = push] w/fins
20×25 @ :30 Pull Odds = RB5, Evens = BU – Snorkel
20×25 @ :30 Swim IMO
4×125 Killers @ 2:30 Build Up with fins (flip at middle, at flags, then at wall) Focus on fast flips and strong kicks, good push off wall
2x
Main Set (set 1 = free, set 2 = stroke) – [Free Focus: deep stroke, lower catch]
1×200 @ 3:30 100 Sprint/100 smooth
2×100 @ 1:45 50 Sprint/50 smooth
4×50 @ 1:00 25 Sprint/25 smooth
50 EZ
8×75 Touch Out Drill 25 sprint/25 easy/25 sprint
Cool Down
3×100 EZ
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
BU = build up
IMO = IM order
RB = strokes per breath
DPS = distance per stroke
Eric Hills
Head Coach, Shakopee High School
