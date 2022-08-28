Daily Swim Coach Workout #761

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Race Specificity

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 28 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Warmup

400 Swim

4×[email protected] 1:45 pull (RB:3/5 – 4/6 – 5/7 – 6/8)

4×50 Fists/DPS @ 1:00

8×25 Turns (1-4 Flip w/breakout ‘gallop’, 5-8 Choice/Open)

Pre-set

20×25 @ :35 Kick [1-10 = dead push, 11-20 = push] w/fins

20×25 @ :30 Pull Odds = RB5, Evens = BU – Snorkel

20×25 @ :30 Swim IMO



4×125 Killers @ 2:30 Build Up with fins (flip at middle, at flags, then at wall) Focus on fast flips and strong kicks, good push off wall

2x

Main Set (set 1 = free, set 2 = stroke) – [Free Focus: deep stroke, lower catch]

1×200 @ 3:30 100 Sprint/100 smooth

2×100 @ 1:45 50 Sprint/50 smooth

4×50 @ 1:00 25 Sprint/25 smooth

50 EZ

8×75 Touch Out Drill 25 sprint/25 easy/25 sprint

Cool Down

3×100 EZ