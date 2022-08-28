Shawn Kornoelje Joins Liquid Lightning as New Head Coach

Shawn Kornoelje, will be joining the Liquid Lightning swim club in Lake Orion, MI as the program’s new head coach.

Kornoelje’s 37 year coaching career has included working with swimmers at all levels, including age group, high school, collegiate, Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Shawn has devoted his life to the sport of swimming, developing scholar athletes in and out of the pool. His head coaching experience includes stints with Ann Arbor Swim Club 1991-95, 1997-2000 and Rapid Area YMCA (Rays) Swim Club 1995-1997.

In addition, he spent 11 seasons as the associate head men’s and women’s swimming coach at Oakland University, and helped guide both teams to 11 consecutive Division 1 Championships in the Horizon League during his time there.

He also served as an assistant coach for the 2000 USA Paralympic Swim Team in Sydney, Australia, and was the men’s head swim coach at the 2004 Paralympic Games in Athens, Greece. He is the recipient of two Order of Ikkos Medallions presented by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, which signifies the highest level of excellence that a coach can achieve.

“Club President Gretchen Potter quoted, The wait is finally over! We are excited to announce our new Head Coach is Shawn Kornoelje. Shawn brings with him a wealth of experience from the high school, club, collegiate and paralympic levels that total over 30 years. We are confident that his leadership, enthusiasm and technical knowledge will be a great addition to our already strong staff.

Kornoelje has a master’s degree in Sports Administration at Wayne State University and serves as on Michigan Swimming as Age Group Chair. He resides in Clinton Township, MI, with his wife Cheryl Angelelli, whom he coached. Angelelli is a 4-time Paralympic medalist and world record holder in swimming.

Liquid Lightning Liquid Lightning is a member of Michigan LSC located in Lake Orion. The mission of Liquid Lightning is to develop and empower swimmers at ALL levels (ages 5-19) so that they reach their highest potential as a person and athlete. Originating in 1990, the Liquid Lightning consistently has National Qualifiers and Michigan state qualifiers with high place finishes and several state champions. Additionally, many former Liquid Lightning swimmers have gone on to compete at the collegiate level in all divisions of the NCAA and the NAIA.

Release is courtesy of Liquid Lightning