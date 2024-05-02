Jennifer Mangum Named Diving Coach At UTRGV

Courtesy: UTRGV Athletics

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros head swimming & diving coach Betsy Graham announced on Wednesday the hiring of Jennifer Mangum as diving coach.

When UT Permian Basin (UTPB) started their diving program in 2017, they turned to Mangum who guided the program to great heights. As head diving coach, Mangum saw two First Team NCAA Division II All-Americans and eight Honorable Mention All-Americans over the program’s first seven years of competition.

“I am excited to welcome Coach Jennifer Mangum to our swimming and diving program,” Graham said. “With a wealth of experience and a history of success, Coach Mangum brings a dynamic energy and a commitment to excellence that will undoubtedly elevate our team.”

In 2024, Mangum coached Matthew Lenzo to two Honorable Mention All-American honors after finishing ninth in the 1-meter and 10th in the 3-meter at the NCAA DII Championships.

In 2021, Mangum guided Garrett Martin to the NCAA DII Championships where he earned sixth in the 1-meter and ninth in the 3-meter after being named the first All-American in swimming and diving history in 2020. Mangum was named the 2021 New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference Diving Coach of the Year.

“I am very excited to be starting this team at UTRGV,” Mangum said. “I am grateful to Coach Graham and to director of athletics Chasse Conque for the opportunity and look forward to training athletes in the beautiful pool. Additionally, I am excited to be part of a thriving University and community, and I will be happy to support and cheer for all Vaqueros.”

Prior to her time at UTPB, Mangum was the diving coach for both Midland High and Legacy High School for 24 years. While in Midland, Mangum coached two state champions in the 1-meter dive, Anna James in 2013 and Martin in 2017. Mangum won numerous coaching awards including the 2017 State 6A Boys Coach of the Meet, 2016 State 6A Coach of the Year, and the 2014 State Girls 6A Coach of the Year.

“Her expertise in coaching divers at all levels, coupled with her passions for the sport, aligns perfectly with our values and goals,” Graham said. “I am confident that Coach Mangum’s leadership will inspire our athletes to push their boundaries and achieve their fullest potential in both competition and personal growth. I look forward to the positive impact she will undoubtedly make on our program.”

Prior to her time in Midland, Mangum was the diving coach for Lubbock ISD where she led the Lubbock High, Monterey, and Coronado high schools for six years. In 2018, the Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association awarded Mangum with the Craig Nolder Diving Lifetime Award for her impact on diving in Texas.

Mangum also established the City of Midland Diving Team in 1993 and founded the Lubbock Diving Club in 1987.

Elected to the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 2014, Mangum has won 15 Masters World Championships and over 125 national championships in her career.

Her most recent world championship came in 2023 as she won in the 1-meter, 3-meter, and platform dives.

Mangum looks to defend her golds from the 2023 Spring Nationals Championships in the 1-meter, 3-meter, platform, and synchronized dives at the 2024 meet in Columbus, Ohio from May 17-19.

Mangum was a certified safety certifier for USA Diving and has served as an official for the UIL State Meet for many years, and as a referee for the past seven years.

She dove collegiately at Texas Tech from 1983-86 where she crossed paths with Graham, who swam for the Red Raiders in 1986. While at Texas Tech, Mangum was a three-time NCAA Zone qualifier in the 1- and 3-meter dives and was named the most outstanding female diver for the 1985-86 season. Mangum graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Mathematics in 1987.