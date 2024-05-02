Kaii Winkler, Erika Pelaez Highlight Pysch Sheets for Fort Lauderdale 18&Under Spring Cup

2024 18&Under Spring Cup- Fort Lauderdale

May 2-5, 2024

Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center

LCM (50 meters)

Psych Sheets

Some of the top 18 and under swimmers will compete in Fort Lauderdale, Florida this weekend. Highlighting the names on the psych sheet include the #1 recruit in the boys high school class of 2024 Kaii Winkler who is headed to NC State this fall.

Winkler is the #1 seed in four out of his five entries. He is the top seed in the 200 free (1:49.02), 100 fly (52.51), 50 free (22.49), and 100 free (48.81). He also is the #10 seed in the 100 back with a 59.69. Winkler missed 2023 US Summer Nationals but is one of the top junior swimmers to watch out for on the men’s side at the upcoming Olympic Trials.

Eagle Aquatics teammate Erika Pelaez also highlights the psych sheets. Pelaez is the top seed in all six of her entries with the 200 free (2:01.28), 100 fly (59.51), 50 free (25.29), 100 back (59.94), 100 free 54.94, and 200 back (2:11.67). Like Winkler, Pelaez also is headed to NC State this fall. One of Pelaez’s biggest competitions this weekend is Aspen Gersper who is committed to Virginia. Gersper is the #2 seed behind Pelaez in the 100 fly, 50 free, 100 back, and 100 free.

15-year-old Emerson Callis of Quest Swimming also highlights the girls side. Callis is the top seed in the 200 fly (2:12.61), 400 IM (4:51.17), and 200 IM (2:18.06).

Night 1 Recap

Night 1 of the competition is already completed and featured the distance freestyle events.

Winning the girls 800 free was Lucianna Gutierrez who swam a 9:090.57, about two seconds off her life time best of a 8:58.52 from last July. She is headed to Indiana next fall. Finishing behind her was Brittany Corbett who swam a 9:02.57, a best time by over five seconds.

On the boys side, Luke Brennan (Minnesota commit) swam to a win with a 15:44.27 in the 1500 free. He won by over 20 seconds as Juan Vallmitjana was 2nd in a 16:06.90. Third place finisher Clayton Magyar dropped over 12 seconds to swim a 16:17.81.

Brennan also highlights the psych sheets as the #1 seed in the 400 and 800 freestyles. He is the only boy entered under the 4:00 mark in the 400 free while the Trials cut stands at a 3:55.59.