Carson Foster Time Trials 4:10 in the 400 IM at Longhorn Elite Invite (RACE VIDEO)

2024 Longhorn Elite Invite

May 15-18, 2024

University of Texas, Austin, Texas

Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals

Meet Site

Live Results

Stars from across the state of Texas were out in full-force for the first two days of the Longhorn Elite Invite in Austin. While the meet didn’t feature the training group of the Longhorns’ new Director of Swimming Bob Bowman, most of the big names from the old guards at Texas, SMU, the state’s top high school swimmers, and Rex Maurer, who swam for Stanford last season but is training in Austin in the lead-up to the Trials, were present.

The headline swim of the day didn’t come in the prelims/finals sessions, but instead was done in a time trial session on Thursday afternoon. There, Texas pro Carson Foster time-trialed a 400 IM, swimming 4:10.79.

That’s faster than he went at the off-beat World Championship in February by about two seconds and is his best time of the 2023 2024 season. It ranks him 9th in the world this year.

Foster finished 2nd in the 400 IM at both the 2022 and 2023 World Championships, in both cases behind the French World Record holder Leon Marchand. At the most-recent complete World Championship in 2023, Marchand was four seconds better than Foster.

Race Video:

Splits for the race were not available as of time of publishing.

In the day’s regular racing, a number of winners were close to best times a month out of the US Olympic Trials. Texas freshman Erin Gemmell won the 100 free in 54.36 (best: 54.13) and Texas A&M’s Chloe Stepanek was 2nd in 55.12.

Jillian Cox, who redshirted what would have been her freshman season at Texas and is an Austin native, became the meet’s first double winner. She swam 16:20.83 to win the 1500 on Wednesday, only 2.4 seconds off her best time; she followed that with a win in the 400 free in 4:08.95. She swam one 1650 yard free race this season, improving her best time by five seconds; she enters as a possible upset choice in the women’s 1500 free at the US Olympic Trials, but with Katie Ledecky and Katie Grimes sitting well clear of the field currently, she’s likely battling for spots on other international teams at Trials in Indy.

Erica Sullivan, the defending Olympic silver medalist in the 1500 free, was 2nd on Wednesday in 16:26.45; she scratched the 400 on Thursday.

Uber-talented Longhorn pro Shaine Casas continued his recent trend of coasting through prelims sessions, touching in 50.24, before accelerating to a win in final in 49.00. It took 49.07 to make it to the semifinals at the 2021 US Olympic Trials. American-Canadian-Italian-American sprinter Santo Condorelli touched 2nd in 49.22. That’s about three-tenths off where he’s been at both the March and April stops of the Pro Swim Series.

Other Day 1 Winners and Highlights: