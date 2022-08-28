Arkansas Hires Alec Kandt as New Assistant Swimming Coach

The University of Arkansas has hired Alec Kandt as the program’s new assistant swimming coach. He replaces Petra Martin, who spent two years with the Razorbacks.

Martin isn’t going far for her next gig – she will step off deck and take a role with the university recruiting graduate students.

Kandt comes with a big recommendation too. According to Arkansas head coach Neil Harper, Kandt received “nothing but great” reviews from his former boss Gregg Troy. Kandt spent a season from August 2017 through July 2018 as a volunteer assistant under Troy at the University of Florida. There, he worked with all groups and the team’s professional training group.

More recently, Kandt spent two years as an assistant at NCAA Division II Davenport University. At last year’s GLIAC Championships, one of the top D2 conference championship meets, the DU women finished 5th out of 5 teams and the men finished 6th out of 7 teams. A relatively-new program, the women’s team began competition in 2018 and the men in 2020 – Kandt’s first year with the program.

Kandt’s Coaching History

ARKANSAS – Assistant Swim Coach – August 2022-Present

DAVENPORT UNIVERSITY (D2) – Assistant Swim Coach – August 2020-August 2022

EAST GRAND RAPIDS AQUATICS (Club) – Head Age Group Coach – July 2018-July 2021

FLORIDA – Volunteer Assistant Swim Coach – August 2017 – August 2018

GATOR SWIM CLUB (Club) – Assistant Swim Coach – July 2017 – April 2018

MID-MICHIGAN AQUATICS (Club) – Assistant Swim Coach – March 2016-April 2017

SOUTH EAST METRO SHARKS SWIM CLUB (Club) – Assistant Swim Coach – May 2014 – August 2014

Arkansas, which sponsors a women’s-only program, finished 11th out of 12 teams in 2022, which was a rebuilding year for them. Like most of the conference, though, they have a ton of upward momentum. Three SEC scorers – Vanessa Herrmann, Kobie Belton, and Andrea Sansores – are returning for 5th years with the Razorbacks, which puts their relays in really good shape. They also bring in a 5th year transfer Luciana Thomas from Notre Dame, who finished 8th in the 400 IM at last year’s ACC Championships.