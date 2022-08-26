USC Rounds Out Swimming Coaching Staff With 11x All-American Brooks Fail

With the 2022-2023 season about to get underway, USC has announced Brooks Fail as an assistant coach–the final addition to their coaching staff

Fail wrapped up his college career at the University of Arizona in the spring of 2022. He’s an 11x time All-American and at the 2022 NCAA championships, he finished fifth in the 500 yard free, sixth in the 400 yard IM, and seventh in the 1650 free. He also won the 1650 free at the 2022 PAC-12 Championships.

His career high finish came at the 2021 NCAA championships, when he placed third in the 500 freestyle in 4:11.28. In prelims of that meet, he set his lifetime best of 4:09.41. He holds the Arizona school record in the 1650 (14:31:38) and the 400 IM (3:38.55).

Also a CSCAA Scholar All-American, Fail earned a bachelor’s degree in Education with a minor in recreation and sports.

“Brooks is one of the toughest athletes around and a tremendous team leader,” said head coach Lea Maurer. “What impresses me most about Brooks is the great person that he is. I believe he will prove to be a great coach and we couldn’t be more pleased to have him joining our staff.”

He’ll be alongside a familiar face on pool deck, as USC’s new associate head coach Peter Richardson previously held that same role at Arizona. Along with Maurer, the coaching staff also includes assistant coaches Kevin Rapien and Meghan Hawthorne, who are holdovers from last year’s staff.

USC is a combined swimming program, so it seems safe to assume that Fail will be working with both the men’s and women’s distance swimmers.

At NCAAs, the men’s team had no one score in Fail’s primary events. Daniel Matheson came closest, finishing 27th in the 500 free (4:16.34) and 26th in the 1650 (15:04.43). With 2022 PAC-12 1650 champion Caroline Pennington transferring to Florida, the women also have no returning NCAA scorers in his main events.