World Record Holder Federica Pellegrini Marries Matteo Giunta in Venice

Italy’s most famous swimmer, Federica Pellegrini, tied the not on Saturday. She married her former coach, Matteo Giunta, outside of the church of San Zaccaria in Venice, Italy. The reception took place at the JW Marriott Venice Resort on the Isola delle Rose.

Federica Pellegrini is an Olympic gold medalist and world record holder in the women’s 200m freestyle. She married Giunta after the pair announced their engagement in October 2021.

Pellegrini competed for Italy at 5 Olympic Games, culminating with the Tokyo 2020 Games last summer. She also landed on the podium in the 200 free in 8 consecutive World Championships – something that no other swimmer in history has accomplished.

The 34-year old Pellegrini swam her last race in November at the Italian Championships, where she won her final Italian title in the 200 free.

She won’t go far from the sport – or the public eye – though. In August 2021 she was elected as an athlete representative to the IOC, a position she will hold the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Pellegrini is also a judge on the hit talent television show Italia’s Got Talent, a position that she has held since Season 9 in 2018.

The 40-year old Giunta is an accomplished coach who has worked with Pellegrini since 2014. In 2018, he was awarded the Palme d’Or by the Italian Olympic Committee.

A video shared by Pellegrini on her Instagram page with her bridesmaids has received almost 250,000 likes as of posting, showing how wide her reach is in Italy. Among the women in her wedding party were fellow national team and Olympic swimmers Alice Mizzau, Martina Carraro, Chiara Luccetti, Sara Franchesci, and Laura Letrari.