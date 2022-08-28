Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Junior Pan Pacs: Day 4 Finals Photo Vault

2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

Thank you to Jon Reiter, who is bringing us photos from the deck of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. Below are some of his photos from Day 4 finals:

Daniel Diehl. Photo: Jon Reiter

Asahi Kawashima. Photo: Jon Reiter

Erin Gemmell. Photo: Jon Reiter

Gracie Weyant. Photo: Jon Reiter

Heilman, Fan, Diehl 400 medley relay. Photo: Jon Reiter

Hudson Williams. Photo: Jon Reiter

Joshua Staples. Photo: Jon Reiter

Team Japan. Photo: Jon Reiter

Maximus Williamson. Photo: Jon Reiter

USA 400 medley relay. Photo: Jon Reiter

Nicholas Mahabir. Photo: Jon Reiter

Piper Enge. Photo: Jon Reiter

Team USA cheering on Michaela Mattes. Photo: Jon Reiter

Zhier Fan. Photo: Jon Reiter

Girls 400 medley relay podium. Photo: Jon Reiter

 

MIKE IN DALLAS
31 minutes ago

It certainly was a great meet all the way around, esp. for TEAM USA. But, I must say, i also enjoyed seeing swimmers from Fiji, Singapore, Micronesia – what a great way to promote the sport! And the pics are a great way to remember some very exciting races, too!

