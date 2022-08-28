Erin Gemmell, Joshua Staples Top the Points Tables at 2022 Junior Pan Pacs

2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships
- August 24-27, 2022
- K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center
- Honolulu, Hawaii (Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time)
- Prelims 9:00 AM / Finals 5:00 PM (GMT-10)
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Streaming
- Five main story lines – boys
- Five main story lines – girls
The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships wrapped up on Saturday night after four days of fast racing in Honolulu. The meet consisted of 35 events and while there were A finals and B finals, only the A finals were scored. Each nation was limited to two athletes per final. Points awarded in individual events, from first place to eighth, were 9-7-6-5-4-3-2-1. Relays scored 18-14-12-10-8-6-4-2 points.
USA’s Erin Gemmell led the girls with 33 individual points. Gemmell won the 100 free, 200 free, and 400 free, breaking meet records in all three events. She also scored a bronze medal in the 50 free. Japan’s Mio Narita earned 25 points with gold medals in the 200 IM and 400 IM and a silver in the 200 back. Jamie Perkins of Australia racked up 21 points by finishing second in the 200 free, 400 free, and 800 free. USA’s Jillian Cox finished the meet with 20 individual points: she was first in the 800 free, third in the 400 free, and fourth in the 1500. Michaela Mattes of the USA won the 1500 and placed third in the 800 and fifth in the 400 IM, garnering 19 points for her efforts.
Australia’s Joshua Staples (400/800/1500 free) and Flynn Southam (50/100/200 free) won all six freestyle events. Staples earned one more point than Southam with an eighth-place finish in the 400 IM. Thomas Heilman and Maximus Williamson of the United States each scored 23 points. Heilman won the 100 fly with a meet record and picked up silver medals in the 100 free and 200 fly. Williamson broke the meet record in the 200 IM and was runner-up in the 200 free and 400 IM. USA’s Alec Enyeart rounded out the top-5 with 19 individual events from 400/800/1500 free where he placed third, third, and second, respectively.
High Point – Girls
|Girls
|Nation
|Points
|Erin Gemmell
|USA
|33
|Mio Narita
|JPN
|25
|Jamie Perkins
|AUS
|21
|Jillian Cox
|USA
|20
|Michaela Mattes
|USA
|19
|Ruka Takezawa
|JPN
|17
|Ella Jansen
|CAN
|16
|Milla Jansen
|AUS
|16
|Kotomi Kato
|JPN
|16
|Airi Mitsui
|JPN
|16
|Piper Enge
|USA
|15
|Alex Shackell
|USA
|15
|Maggie Wanezek
|USA
|14
|Tia Kritzinger
|AUS
|12
|Ashley McMillan
|CAN
|12
|Kennedy Noble
|USA
|12
|Misa Okuzono
|JPN
|12
|Gracie Weyant
|USA
|12
|Kayla Wilson
|USA
|11
|Kathryn Hazle
|CAN
|10
|Lilly Daley
|CAN
|9
|Yuzuki Mizuno
|JPN
|9
|Iona Anderson
|AUS
|8
|Jaclyn Barclay
|AUS
|8
|Amelia Weber
|AUS
|8
|Yasuki Fujimoto
|JPN
|7
|Kayla Han
|USA
|7
|Isabella Johnson
|AUS
|7
|Laura Littlejohn
|NZL
|7
|Yuri Matsumoto
|JPN
|7
|Anna Moesch
|USA
|7
|Emma Finlin
|CAN
|6
|Bella Grant
|AUS
|6
|Bailey Hartman
|USA
|6
|Sophie Martin
|AUS
|6
|Ayami Suzuki
|JPN
|6
|Olivia Wunsch
|AUS
|6
|Kamryn Cannings
|CAN
|5
|Hannah Casey
|AUS
|5
|Hazuki Hasegawa
|JPN
|5
|Tess Howley
|USA
|5
|Yumeno Kusuda
|JPN
|5
|Teagan O’Dell
|USA
|5
|Regan Rathwell
|CAN
|4
|Kati Schroeder
|CAN
|4
|Hinata Umeki
|JPN
|4
|Julie Brousseau
|CAN
|3
|Danika Ethier
|CAN
|3
|Georgie Roper
|AUS
|3
|Chiok Sze Yeo
|SGP
|3
|Niko Aoki
|JPN
|2
|Melanie Chong
|SGP
|2
|Jordan Greber
|CAN
|2
|Christey Liang
|CAN
|2
|Mia West
|CAN
|2
|Chiaki Yamamoto
|JPN
|2
|Isabella Boyd
|AUS
|1
|Isabelle Gibson
|NZL
|1
|Sakuya Ito
|JPN
|1
|Lydia Kilger
|CAN
|1
|Karin Ninomiya
|JPN
|1
|Zylekia Pratt-Smith
|NZL
|1
|Naomi Slee
|CAN
|1
|Sally Vagg
|AUS
|1
High Point – Boys
|Boys
|Nation
|Points
|Joshua Staples
|AUS
|28
|Flynn Southam
|AUS
|27
|Thomas Heilman
|USA
|23
|Maximus Williamson
|USA
|23
|Alec Enyeart
|USA
|19
|Adam Wu
|CAN
|18
|Ei Kamikawabata
|JPN
|15
|Hidekazu Takehara
|JPN
|15
|Benjamin Loewen
|CAN
|14
|Yamato Okadome
|JPN
|14
|William Petric
|AUS
|14
|Aaron Shackell
|USA
|14
|Josh Zuchowski
|USA
|14
|Tom Matsushita
|JPN
|13
|Nicholas Mahabir
|SGP
|12
|Rex Maurer
|USA
|12
|Yuta Watanabe
|JPN
|12
|Hiroyoshi Miyaki
|JPN
|11
|Lorne Wigginton
|CAN
|11
|Riku Yamaguchi
|JPN
|11
|Daniel Diehl
|USA
|9
|Zhier Fan
|USA
|9
|Asahi Kawashima
|JPN
|9
|Jesse Coleman
|AUS
|8
|Matt Magnussen
|AUS
|8
|Seiya Shinkai
|JPN
|7
|Brayden Taivassalo
|CAN
|7
|Kaii Winkler
|USA
|7
|Filip Senc-Samardzic
|CAN
|6.5
|Riki Abe
|JPN
|6
|Diggory Dillingham
|USA
|6
|Keaton Jones
|USA
|6
|Jamie Mooney
|AUS
|6
|Josh Parent
|USA
|6
|Haig Buckingham
|AUS
|5
|Evan Chee
|AUS
|5
|Joshua Collett
|AUS
|5
|Ben Delmar
|USA
|5
|Benjamin Goedemans
|AUS
|5
|Henry McFadden
|USA
|5
|Fergus McLachlan
|AUS
|5
|Bobby Dinunzio
|USA
|4
|Eric Dupre
|CAN
|4
|Ryosuke Hasunuma
|JPN
|4
|Maki Kiriyama
|JPN
|4
|Anders McAlpine
|AUS
|4
|Watson Nguyen
|USA
|4
|Tatsumi Scott
|JPN
|3.5
|Loic Courville-Forti
|CAN
|3
|Alistair Gorgijovski
|AUS
|3
|Russell Loo
|SGP
|3
|Cooper Lucas
|USA
|3
|Matthew Lucky
|USA
|3
|Aiden Norman
|CAN
|3
|Spencer Aurnou-Rhees
|USA
|2
|Tristan Jankovics
|CAN
|2
|Ike Martinez
|AUS
|2
|Quinn Matteis
|CAN
|2
|Ryota Yamaguchi
|JPN
|2
|Junhao Chan
|SGP
|1
|Paul Dardis
|CAN
|1
|Bill Dongfang
|CAN
|1
|Larn Hamblyn-Ough
|NZL
|1
|Finn Harland
|NZL
|1
|Gabriel Koo
|SGP
|1
|Kale Twist
|NZL
|1
Bruh make the class of 2022 boys ranking we’ve been waiting