Erin Gemmell, Joshua Staples Top the Points Tables at 2022 Junior Pan Pacs

2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships wrapped up on Saturday night after four days of fast racing in Honolulu. The meet consisted of 35 events and while there were A finals and B finals, only the A finals were scored. Each nation was limited to two athletes per final. Points awarded in individual events, from first place to eighth, were 9-7-6-5-4-3-2-1. Relays scored 18-14-12-10-8-6-4-2 points.

USA’s Erin Gemmell led the girls with 33 individual points. Gemmell won the 100 free, 200 free, and 400 free, breaking meet records in all three events. She also scored a bronze medal in the 50 free. Japan’s Mio Narita earned 25 points with gold medals in the 200 IM and 400 IM and a silver in the 200 back. Jamie Perkins of Australia racked up 21 points by finishing second in the 200 free, 400 free, and 800 free. USA’s Jillian Cox finished the meet with 20 individual points: she was first in the 800 free, third in the 400 free, and fourth in the 1500. Michaela Mattes of the USA won the 1500 and placed third in the 800 and fifth in the 400 IM, garnering 19 points for her efforts.

Australia’s Joshua Staples (400/800/1500 free) and Flynn Southam (50/100/200 free) won all six freestyle events. Staples earned one more point than Southam with an eighth-place finish in the 400 IM. Thomas Heilman and Maximus Williamson of the United States each scored 23 points. Heilman won the 100 fly with a meet record and picked up silver medals in the 100 free and 200 fly. Williamson broke the meet record in the 200 IM and was runner-up in the 200 free and 400 IM. USA’s Alec Enyeart rounded out the top-5 with 19 individual events from 400/800/1500 free where he placed third, third, and second, respectively.

High Point – Girls

Girls Nation Points Erin Gemmell USA 33 Mio Narita JPN 25 Jamie Perkins AUS 21 Jillian Cox USA 20 Michaela Mattes USA 19 Ruka Takezawa JPN 17 Ella Jansen CAN 16 Milla Jansen AUS 16 Kotomi Kato JPN 16 Airi Mitsui JPN 16 Piper Enge USA 15 Alex Shackell USA 15 Maggie Wanezek USA 14 Tia Kritzinger AUS 12 Ashley McMillan CAN 12 Kennedy Noble USA 12 Misa Okuzono JPN 12 Gracie Weyant USA 12 Kayla Wilson USA 11 Kathryn Hazle CAN 10 Lilly Daley CAN 9 Yuzuki Mizuno JPN 9 Iona Anderson AUS 8 Jaclyn Barclay AUS 8 Amelia Weber AUS 8 Yasuki Fujimoto JPN 7 Kayla Han USA 7 Isabella Johnson AUS 7 Laura Littlejohn NZL 7 Yuri Matsumoto JPN 7 Anna Moesch USA 7 Emma Finlin CAN 6 Bella Grant AUS 6 Bailey Hartman USA 6 Sophie Martin AUS 6 Ayami Suzuki JPN 6 Olivia Wunsch AUS 6 Kamryn Cannings CAN 5 Hannah Casey AUS 5 Hazuki Hasegawa JPN 5 Tess Howley USA 5 Yumeno Kusuda JPN 5 Teagan O’Dell USA 5 Regan Rathwell CAN 4 Kati Schroeder CAN 4 Hinata Umeki JPN 4 Julie Brousseau CAN 3 Danika Ethier CAN 3 Georgie Roper AUS 3 Chiok Sze Yeo SGP 3 Niko Aoki JPN 2 Melanie Chong SGP 2 Jordan Greber CAN 2 Christey Liang CAN 2 Mia West CAN 2 Chiaki Yamamoto JPN 2 Isabella Boyd AUS 1 Isabelle Gibson NZL 1 Sakuya Ito JPN 1 Lydia Kilger CAN 1 Karin Ninomiya JPN 1 Zylekia Pratt-Smith NZL 1 Naomi Slee CAN 1 Sally Vagg AUS 1

High Point – Boys