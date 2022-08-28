2022 Junior Pan Pacs: Final Medal Table

2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

The United States closed out Day 4 of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships with four more gold medals, three silver medals, and four bronze medals. Maximus Williamson won the 200 IM with a meet record of 1:59.01, which also happened to be a National Age Group record for 15-16 boys in the United States. Michaela Mattes won the 1500 free (16:24.02), the last individual event for the girls. Both U.S. medley relays won gold with meet records. Maggie Wanezek, Piper Enge, Alex Shackell, and Erin Gemmell contributed to the girls’ victory. Daniel Diehl, Zhier Fan, Thomas Heilman, and Kaii Winkler earned the gold for the boys.

Japan had the next-biggest haul on Day 4, with three gold, six silver, and one bronze to leapfrog Australia in both the medal table and the team points table. Mio Narita won the girls’ 200 IM in 2:11.22, earning her second IM gold of the meet. Japan swept both gold and silver in both 200 breaststroke events. Kotomi Kato was the girls’ champion (2:26.55); Asahi Kawashima won the boys’ race (2:11.81).

Australia won both 50 freestyles. Milla Jansen, the runner-up in the 100 free, took home the gold in the girls’ 50 with 25.19. Flynn Southam completed his sweep of the sprint frees with 22.36. Likewise, Joshua Staples completed his set of gold medals in the distance events with a 7:56.29 win in the 800 free.

Medal Table through Day 4

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 United States 19 14 13 46 2 Japan 8 11 10 29 3 Australia 8 11 6 25 4 Canada 0 1 2 3 5 Singapore 0 0 2 2 Total 35 37 33 105

Team Points through Day 4