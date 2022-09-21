Winter US Open Qualifier Blake Conway Announces Verbal Commitment to Cornell

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Blake Conway from Bethesda, MD has verbally committed to swim for the Ivy League’s Cornell University beginning in the 2023-24 season. Conway is a senior at Walt Whitman High School and he swims year-round with the Nation’s Capital Swim Club.

I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process to swim and study at Cornell University! I am so grateful to Coach Wes and Coach Jake for giving me this opportunity and believing in my potential to contribute to a great team. I also want to thank Coach Tim at NCAP, other coaches I’ve had along the way, my teammates and family for their support. Go Big Red!

At the end of July, Conway competed at the 2022 Summer NCSA Swimming Championship. There, the backstroke specialist picked up multiple best times, resulting in his qualification for the 2022 Winter US Open in the 100 back with a PB of 57.86. He swam the 50, 100, and 200 back and the 50 and 100 fly at the long course meet. He earned a spot in the C-finals of the 50 and 100 back, touching 19th and 17th, respectively. Conway also finished 41st in the 200 back, 76th in 50 fly, and 95th in the 100 fly.

Conway was a member of multiple Walt Whitman HS record-breaking relays during the 2021-22 season. He also holds league, pool, and team records for Congressional Country Club, where he has swum for the last couple of summers.

Top SCY Times:

100 back – 49.67

200 back – 1:48.47

Cornell finished 7th out of 8 teams at the 2022 Ivy League Men’s Championships. Paige DaCosta (48.14/1:45.48) and Logan Holt (48.56/1:49.99) were Cornell’s top scorers in the 100 back, finishing 9th and 12th overall, while Will Taner (49.63) scored in the C final. DaCosta was a C-finalist in the 200 back (17th) along with Ricardo Martinez (18th), Van Cates (20th), and Vlad Gilszmer (22nd). Conway would have made it into the C-final with his 200 back PB. His best 100 back time would have placed him 25th, only .02 away from a finals swim. He will overlap with Holt, Gilszmer, and Taner.

The Big Red have also received verbal commitments from Julian Correa, Owen Dankert, Haihan Xu, Ethan Wang, and Michael Wywrocki for the class of 2027.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.