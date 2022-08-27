WATCH: All the Day 3 Finals Race Videos from 2022 Junior Pan Pacs

2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

Day 3 was the most exciting finals session we have seen so far, with multiple meet records, a USA National Age Group record, and a World Junior Record. Erin Gemmell took down her third consecutive meet mark, going 4:05.07 in the 400 free. Joshua Staples of Australia rewrote the record book in the boys’ 400 free with his 3:48.36 win. Americans Alex Shackell and Thomas Heilman earned the girls’ and boys’ 100 fly crowns. Heilman broke both the meet record and lowered his own 15-16 NAG with 51.98. Japan’s Yuzuki Mizuno took home the gold medal in the girls’ 200 back and her teammate Hidekazu Takehara won the boys’ 200 back with a meet record of 1:57.00.

Kayla Wilson, Anna Moesch, Erin Gemmell, and Alex Shackell broke the meet record in the girls’ 400 free relay. Teammates Thomas Heilman, Henry McFadden, Daniel Diehl, and Kaii Winkler won the boys’ race with both a meet record and a World Junior Record.

You can watch all those races, and more, below.

Be sure to check out all of USA Swimming’s videos on their YouTube channel.

Girls 400 Meter Freestyle – Final

Jr World: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2014)

Jr Pan Pac: 4:07.10 – Leah Smith, USA (2012)

Podium:

Boys 400 Meter Freestyle – Final

Jr World: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton, AUS (2014)

Jr Pan Pac: 3:50.51 – Nicholas Caldwell, USA (2010)

Podium:

Girls 100 Meter Butterfly – Final

Jr World: 56.43 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)

Jr Pan Pac: 58.38 – Maggie MacNeil, Canada (2018)

Podium:

Boys 100 Meter Butterfly – Final

Jr World: 50.62 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2017)

Jr Pan Pac: 52.37 – Daniel Bell, New Zealand (2009)

Podium:

Girls 200 Meter Backstroke – Final

Jr World: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith, USA (2019)

Jr Pan Pac: 2:08.81 – Isabelle Stadden, USA-US (2018)

Podium:

Yuzuki Mizuno, Japan – 2:09.17 Mio Narita, Japan – 2:09.67 Kennedy Noble, USA – 2:11.32

Boys 200 Meter Backstroke – Final

Jr World: 1:55.14 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2017)

Jr Pan Pac: 1:57.20 – Jack Conger, USA (2012)

Podium:

Girls 4×100 Meter Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

Jr World: 3:36.19 – Canada (T Ruck, P Oleksiak, R Smith, K Snachez) (2017)

Jr Pan Pac: 3:39.73 – Australia (L McJannett, S Jack, S Taylor, C Gillett) (2014)

Podium:

United States (Kayla Wilson, Anna Moesch, Erin Gemmell, Alex Shackell) – 3:37.99 Australia (Olivia Wunsch, Hannah Casey, Jamie Perkins, Milla Jansen) – 3:39.04 Canada (Lilly Daley, Ella Jansen, Kamryn Cannings, Christey Liang) – 3:40.90

Boys 4×100 Meter Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

Jr World: 3:15.80 – USA (J Magahey, L Urlando, A Chaney, C Foster) (2019)

Jr Pan Pac: 3:17.67 – USA, USA (R Hoffer, D Krueger, C Craig, D Kibler) (2016)

Podium: