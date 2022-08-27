WATCH: All the Day 3 Finals Race Videos from 2022 Junior Pan Pacs

2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships
- August 24-27, 2022
- K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center
- Honolulu, Hawaii (Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time)
- Prelims 9:00 AM / Finals 5:00 PM (GMT-10)
- LCM (50m)
Day 3 was the most exciting finals session we have seen so far, with multiple meet records, a USA National Age Group record, and a World Junior Record. Erin Gemmell took down her third consecutive meet mark, going 4:05.07 in the 400 free. Joshua Staples of Australia rewrote the record book in the boys’ 400 free with his 3:48.36 win. Americans Alex Shackell and Thomas Heilman earned the girls’ and boys’ 100 fly crowns. Heilman broke both the meet record and lowered his own 15-16 NAG with 51.98. Japan’s Yuzuki Mizuno took home the gold medal in the girls’ 200 back and her teammate Hidekazu Takehara won the boys’ 200 back with a meet record of 1:57.00.
Kayla Wilson, Anna Moesch, Erin Gemmell, and Alex Shackell broke the meet record in the girls’ 400 free relay. Teammates Thomas Heilman, Henry McFadden, Daniel Diehl, and Kaii Winkler won the boys’ race with both a meet record and a World Junior Record.
You can watch all those races, and more, below.
Be sure to check out all of USA Swimming's videos on their YouTube channel.
Girls 400 Meter Freestyle – Final
- Jr World: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2014)
- Jr Pan Pac: 4:07.10 – Leah Smith, USA (2012)
Podium:
- Erin Gemmell, USA – 4:05.07
- Jamie Perkins, Australia – 4:06.64
- Jillian Cox, USA – 4:06.84
Boys 400 Meter Freestyle – Final
- Jr World: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton, AUS (2014)
- Jr Pan Pac: 3:50.51 – Nicholas Caldwell, USA (2010)
Podium:
- Joshua Staples, Australia – 3:48.36
- Rex Maurer, USA – 3:49.86
- Alec Enyeart, USA – 3:51.07
Girls 100 Meter Butterfly – Final
- Jr World: 56.43 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)
- Jr Pan Pac: 58.38 – Maggie MacNeil, Canada (2018)
Podium:
- Alex Shackell, USA – 58.58
- Airi Mitsui, Japan – 58.67
- Bailey Hartman, USA – 58.71
Boys 100 Meter Butterfly – Final
- Jr World: 50.62 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2017)
- Jr Pan Pac: 52.37 – Daniel Bell, New Zealand (2009)
Podium:
- Thomas Heilman, USA – 51.98
- Jesse Coleman, Australia – 52.23
- Tomoyuki Matsushita, Japan – 53.38
Girls 200 Meter Backstroke – Final
- Jr World: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith, USA (2019)
- Jr Pan Pac: 2:08.81 – Isabelle Stadden, USA-US (2018)
Podium:
- Yuzuki Mizuno, Japan – 2:09.17
- Mio Narita, Japan – 2:09.67
- Kennedy Noble, USA – 2:11.32
Boys 200 Meter Backstroke – Final
- Jr World: 1:55.14 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2017)
- Jr Pan Pac: 1:57.20 – Jack Conger, USA (2012)
Podium:
- Hidekazu Takehara, Japan – 1:57.00
- Josh Zuchowski, USA – 1:58.17
- Keaton Jones, USA – 1:58.98
Girls 4×100 Meter Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals
- Jr World: 3:36.19 – Canada (T Ruck, P Oleksiak, R Smith, K Snachez) (2017)
- Jr Pan Pac: 3:39.73 – Australia (L McJannett, S Jack, S Taylor, C Gillett) (2014)
Podium:
- United States (Kayla Wilson, Anna Moesch, Erin Gemmell, Alex Shackell) – 3:37.99
- Australia (Olivia Wunsch, Hannah Casey, Jamie Perkins, Milla Jansen) – 3:39.04
- Canada (Lilly Daley, Ella Jansen, Kamryn Cannings, Christey Liang) – 3:40.90
Boys 4×100 Meter Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals
- Jr World: 3:15.80 – USA (J Magahey, L Urlando, A Chaney, C Foster) (2019)
- Jr Pan Pac: 3:17.67 – USA, USA (R Hoffer, D Krueger, C Craig, D Kibler) (2016)
Podium:
- United States (Thomas Heilman, Henry McFadden, Daniel Diehl, Kaii Winkler) – 3:15.79
- Australia (Flynn Southam, Marcus Da Silva, Anders McAlpine, Jamie Mooney) – 3:18.06
- Japan (Tatsumi Edward Scott, Yoshitoku Narushima, Yamato Okadome, Ryosuke Hasunuma) – 3:19.94