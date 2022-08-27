WATCH: Day 2 Finals Race Videos from 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

The meet records continued to fall on Day 2 of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. For the second night in a row, USA’s Erin Gemmell of USA and Australia’s Flynn Southam took down the respective girls’ and boys’ meet records in a freestyle event. After the 200 free last night, it was the 100 free on Thursday. USA’s Piper Enge and Zhier Fan were the gold medalists in the 100 breast, while Japan’s Mio Narita and Ei Kamikawabata dominated the competition in the 400 IM.

Two more meet records went down in the 800 free relays, with Kayla Wilson, Jillian Cox, Cavan Gormsen, and Gemmell giving Team USA a win in the girls’ race and Southam, Anders McAlpine, Marcus Da Silva, and Joshua Staples earning the W in the boys’ race.

GIRLS 100 METER FREESTYLE – FINAL

Jr World: 52.70 – Penny Oleksiak, CAN (2016)

Jr Pan Pac: 54.42 – Erin Gemmell, USA (2022)

Podium:

BOYS 100 METER FREESTYLE – FINAL

Jr World: 46.86 – David Popovici, ROM (2022)

Jr Pan Pac: 48.91 – Jack Cartwright, AUS (2016)

Podium:

Flynn Southam, Australia – 48.23 Thomas Heilman, USA – 49.34 Jamie Mooney, Australia – 50.19

GIRLS 100 METER BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

Jr World: 1:04.35 – Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013)

Jr Pan Pac: 1:07.55 – Emily Weiss, USA (2018)

Podium:

Piper Enge, USA – 1:08.58 Kotomi Kato, Japan – 1:09.10 Isabella Johnson, Australia – 1:09.36

BOYS 100 METER BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

Jr World: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, ITA (2017)

Jr Pan Pac: 59.85 – Akihiro Yamaguchi, JPN (2012)

Podium:

Zhier Fan, USA – 1:00.74 Yamoto Okadome, Japan – 1:01.35 Nicholas Mahabir, Singapore – 1:01.78

GIRLS 400 METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL

Jr World: 4:29.01 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

Jr Pan Pac: 4:39.76 – Becca Mann, USA (2012)

Podium:

Mio Narita, Japan – 4:36.79 Hayla Han, USA – 4:43.60 Ayami Suzuki, Japan – 4:43.70

BOYS 400 METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL

Jr World: 4:10.02 – Ilia Borodin, RUS (2021)

Jr Pan Pac: 4:12.59 – Chase Kalisz (2012)

Podium:

GIRLS 4×200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Jr World: 7:51.47 – Canada (Sanchez, Oleksiak, Smith, Ruck) (2017)

Jr Pan Pac: 7:57.93 – USA (Tuggle, Ivey, Walsh, Nordmann) (2018)

Podium:

BOYS 4×200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Jr World: 7:08.37 – USA (Magahey, Urlando, Mitchell, Foster) (2019)

Jr Pan Pac: 7:16.42 – USA (Magahey, Kibler, Rose, Foster) (2018)

Podium: