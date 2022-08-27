WATCH: Day 2 Finals Race Videos from 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships
- August 24-27, 2022
- Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center
- Honolulu, Hawaii (Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time)
- Prelims 9:00 AM / Finals 5:00 PM (GMT-10)
- LCM (50m)
The meet records continued to fall on Day 2 of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. For the second night in a row, USA’s Erin Gemmell of USA and Australia’s Flynn Southam took down the respective girls’ and boys’ meet records in a freestyle event. After the 200 free last night, it was the 100 free on Thursday. USA’s Piper Enge and Zhier Fan were the gold medalists in the 100 breast, while Japan’s Mio Narita and Ei Kamikawabata dominated the competition in the 400 IM.
Two more meet records went down in the 800 free relays, with Kayla Wilson, Jillian Cox, Cavan Gormsen, and Gemmell giving Team USA a win in the girls’ race and Southam, Anders McAlpine, Marcus Da Silva, and Joshua Staples earning the W in the boys’ race.
You can watch all those races, and more, below.
Be sure to check out all of USA Swimming’s videos on their YouTube channel.
GIRLS 100 METER FREESTYLE – FINAL
- Jr World: 52.70 – Penny Oleksiak, CAN (2016)
Jr Pan Pac: 54.42 – Erin Gemmell, USA (2022)
Podium:
- Erin Gemmell, USA – 54.13
- Milla Jansen, Australia – 54.36
- Olivia Wunsch, Australia – 54.50
BOYS 100 METER FREESTYLE – FINAL
- Jr World: 46.86 – David Popovici, ROM (2022)
Jr Pan Pac: 48.91 – Jack Cartwright, AUS (2016)
Podium:
- Flynn Southam, Australia – 48.23
- Thomas Heilman, USA – 49.34
- Jamie Mooney, Australia – 50.19
GIRLS 100 METER BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- Jr World: 1:04.35 – Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013)
- Jr Pan Pac: 1:07.55 – Emily Weiss, USA (2018)
Podium:
- Piper Enge, USA – 1:08.58
- Kotomi Kato, Japan – 1:09.10
- Isabella Johnson, Australia – 1:09.36
BOYS 100 METER BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- Jr World: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, ITA (2017)
- Jr Pan Pac: 59.85 – Akihiro Yamaguchi, JPN (2012)
Podium:
- Zhier Fan, USA – 1:00.74
- Yamoto Okadome, Japan – 1:01.35
- Nicholas Mahabir, Singapore – 1:01.78
GIRLS 400 METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL
- Jr World: 4:29.01 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)
Jr Pan Pac: 4:39.76 – Becca Mann, USA (2012)
Podium:
- Mio Narita, Japan – 4:36.79
- Hayla Han, USA – 4:43.60
- Ayami Suzuki, Japan – 4:43.70
BOYS 400 METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL
- Jr World: 4:10.02 – Ilia Borodin, RUS (2021)
- Jr Pan Pac: 4:12.59 – Chase Kalisz (2012)
Podium:
- Ei Kamikawabata, Japan – 4:15.23
- Maximus Williamson, USA – 4:17.58
- Riki Abe, Japan – 4:17.96
GIRLS 4×200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- Jr World: 7:51.47 – Canada (Sanchez, Oleksiak, Smith, Ruck) (2017)
Jr Pan Pac: 7:57.93 – USA (Tuggle, Ivey, Walsh, Nordmann) (2018)
Podium:
- United States (Kayla Wilson, Jillian Cox, Cavan Gormsen, Erin Gemmell) – 7:54.70
- Australia (Jamie Perkins, Amelia Weber, Olivia Winsch, Milla Jansen) – 7:55.85
- Japan (Hinata Umeki, Misa Okuzono, Karin Ninomiya, Ruka Takezawa) – 8:01.38
BOYS 4×200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- Jr World: 7:08.37 – USA (Magahey, Urlando, Mitchell, Foster) (2019)
Jr Pan Pac: 7:16.42 – USA (Magahey, Kibler, Rose, Foster) (2018)
Podium:
- Australia (Flynn Southam, Anders McAlpine, Marcus Da Silva, Joshua Staples) – 7:13.07
- United States (Henry McFadden, Thomas Heilman, Rex Maurer, Maximus Williamson) – 7:15.18
- Japan (Maki Kiriyama, Yuta Watanabe, Tatsumi Edward Scott, Tomoyuki Matsushita) – 7:22.26