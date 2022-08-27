Mexican Olympic Committee Meets with IOC About 2036 Olympic Bid

The Mexican Olympic Committee (MOC) is officially interested in bidding for the 2036 Summer Olympics.

MOC president María José Alcalá participated in a video call with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday, presumably meeting with the Future Host Commission.

“It is very important to have had this meeting because we have to do an analysis not only in sporting and structural matters, but also with geopolitical issues: which cities are developing, which ones could have infrastructure, which ones could be alternate venues,” said Alcalá, a four-time Olympic diver who was elected last November as the first female president of the MOC.

Mexico last hosted the Olympics in 1968 in Mexico City, becoming the first Latin American country to do so. Guadalajara and Monterrey are also expected to be candidates for host cities this time around. The three cities are sharing hosting responsibilities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. A similar system at the 2036 Olympics could maximize the use of existing sites.

“We have to build all these details,” Alcalá said. “These doubts will be dispelled by the IOC in the area of the venues, but it is a long road, it is not overnight.

“It’s step by step, not to give bells to the air. First you have to see the real possibilities that Mexico has and you need to form a group of specialists to host the Olympic Games.”

Alcalá credited foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard for leading Mexico’s latest Olympic bid.

“The foreign minister is a man of great vision and understands that in 1968 Mexico was at the forefront through the Olympic Movement,” Alcalá said of Ebrard. “He understands what being the host implies.”

The 1968 Olympics are perhaps best remembered in America for U.S. medalists Tommie Smith and John Carlos raising their black-gloved fists on the podium in protest of racial discrimination back home. But the legacy of the 1968 Olympics also includes the Mexican Army’s massacre of 200 to 400 students just 10 days before the Games. The unarmed students were protesting how the country spent millions of pesos on the Olympics rather than investing in other areas of need.

Plenty of other contenders are vying for the 2036 Olympics. In January, Egypt expressed interest in becoming the first African nation to host. China, Indonesia, India, Britain, Italy, Germany, Qatar, Spain, Russia, and Turkey have also thrown their names into the mix so far. The decision isn’t expected to be made until after IOC president Thomas Bach leaves office in 2025. Last year, Brisbane was approved as host of the 2032 Olympics, making Australia just the fourth country to host at least three Summer Games.