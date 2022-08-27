2022 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS 4×100 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Jr World: 3:15.80 – USA (J Magahey, L Urlando, A Chaney, C Foster) (2019)

Jr Pan Pac: 3:17.67 – USA, USA (R Hoffer, D Krueger, C Craig, D Kibler) (2016)

Podium:

After a ton of Junior Pan Pacs Records went down through the first 3 days of the 2022 Championships, the U.S. boys 4×100 free relay squad of Thomas Heilman, Henry McFadden, Daniel Diehl, and Kaii Winkler teamed up to break the World Junior Record to close out the day 3 finals session last night. Below, you’ll see the race video from USA Swimming’s YouTube account.

The race starts out in Australia’s favor, as Flynn Southam, the individual 100 free champion, got out to a blistering 48.43 start. It was all Team USA from that point on, however, seeing McFadden, Diehl, and Winkler take and expand the lead through the finish. Diehl had a particularly great split, throwing down a scorching 48.66 on the 3rd leg.

Here are the splits from last night’s relay, as well as the splits from the previous World Junior Record relay from 2019.