2022 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

After winning Duel in the Pool, a handful of American swimmers stuck around Sydney to compete in the Australian Short Course Meters Championships. Here’s what they got up to on the final day of competition.

Rising University of Texas junior David Johnston won the men’s 1500 freestyle, blasting 14:22.77 to win the event by over 25 seconds. The swim rockets him up the list of fastest American performers, putting him third behind only Connor Jaeger and Jan Wolfgarten. Jaeger’s American record of 14:19.29 has stood since 2015.

Johnston has had quite a week in Australia. Duel in the Pool was his first time representing the U.S. internationally and this is his first short course meters meet but he wasted no time establishing himself. He set an American record of 7:30.41 in the 800 freestyle on the first day of competition. Then, he followed that up with a 4:02.84 400 IM to become the ninth-fastest American man all-time.

Grant House and Trenton Julian also entered their names on the list of top American performers, but in the men’s 100 IM. House grabbed the win, splitting 13.14 on the backstroke leg to take over the lead and never look back. He touched in 51.73, becoming the fifth-fastest U.S man all-time. It seems that this is House’s first official short course meters meet since 2009, and like Johnston, he’s impressed in this relatively new discipline for him. He’s also added his name to the top 10 all-time American male performers in the 100 fly and 200 IM.

Julian swam 52.76 in the men’s 100 IM, placing third behind House and Cody Simpson. While Julian has swum in short course meters meets before, the SCM 100 IM is a new event for him and the time is a new best for him after he clocked 53.40 in prelims. It also makes him the 15th fastest American all-time.

Leading from start to finish, Beata Nelson won the women’s 100 IM, making it an American sweep of the event. She also won the women’s 200 IM and 100 back earlier in the meet. She took the win in 58.14, and like the 200 IM, it was a comfortable win; she was the only one in the field to break a minute. Her lifetime best is 57.72, which she swam at an ISL meet in December 2021.

In the men’s 50 freestyle Justin Ress earned second in 21.29, about three-tenths slower than his 20.95 best. He’s been off his best times at this meet, but has still been posting solid results. He won the men’s 50 backstroke and took second in the men’s 100 freestyle. House also competed in the men’s 50 freestyle, winning the B-Final in 21.81.