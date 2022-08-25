Kyle Chalmers Snags 100 Free Victory On Night 2 Of Aussie SC Championships

2022 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day two of the 2022 Australian Short Course Championships brought the heat, as Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown fired off the second fastest 200m backstroke time of her career.

McKeown, who took both 100m back and 200m back golds in Tokyo, produced a winning 2back outing of 1:59.48 to come within striking distance of her own World Record. Although that remains at 1:58.94, the Griffith University star’s time tonight checks in as the 5th fastest swim in history.

Also making some noise in the men’s 100m free was Kyle Chalmers, the man who already took the 200m free on night one of these Championships.

Chalmers fired off a time of 45.55 to beat the field by a second, with American Justin Ress snagging silver in 46.57 while fellow Aussie Matt Temple rounded out the top 3 in 46.80.

For Chalmers, the Marion swimmer owns the World Record in this 1free event with the 44.84 he logged during the 2021 FINA World Swimming Cup. That result took down the longstanding mark of 44.94 Frenchman Amaury Leveaux held since 2008.

Brendon Smith worked magic in the men’s 400m IM, producing a gold medal-worthy time of 4:01.11. That nabbed the edge over David Schlicht who was only .33 behind in 4:01.44 while American David Johnston grabbed bronze in 4:02.84.

Smith owns the #2 Australian time ever in this 4IM event with his personal best of 3:59.33 from 2021. Smith, who earned 400m IM bronze at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, is still reaching for the Aussie national record. That bar was set by Thomas Fraser Holmes at 3;57.91 in 2015.

Emma McKeon was her usual speedy self, taking the women’s 100m free against a stacked domestic field. The 28-year-old topped the podium in a blistering 51.03, while Madi Wilson and Mollie O’Callaghan were the runners-up in times of 51.40 and 51.50, respectively.

McKeon represents the 2nd fastest woman in history in this event, with her career-best 50.58 sitting only behind Aussie teammate Cate Campbell’s 50.25 on the list of all-time best performances.

