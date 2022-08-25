Cal Unveils New Swimming Structure, Still Looking for One More Assistant

Cal has confirmed the structure of its new-look coaching staff ahead of the start of the 2022-2023 collegiate swimming & diving season.

As previously revealed, former men’s head coach Dave Durden will serve as the Acting Director of Swimming & Diving for both the men’s and women’s programs at Cal, effectively combining the two programs.

Under his watch, new hire Matt Bowe will serve as an associate head coach for the men’s program, David Marsh will serve as an associate head coach for the women’s program, and new hire Jesse Moore will serve as an assistant coach for both programs.

Pei Lin will continue as the diving coach for both programs.

The 2022-2023 Cal coaching staff was already going to have a very different flavor than did last season’s group, with both assistant coaches and the head diving coach departing. Earlier this summer, though, bombshell accusations of abuse by current and former members of the Cal women’s team against head coach Teri McKeever pushed the changes even further. McKeever is currently on administrative leave.

Marsh joined the program late last season as a fill-in assistant coach for the men’s team when then-assistant Chase Kreitler went on paternity leave. The Cal men went on to win the NCAA title, and Kreitler left in the offseason to become the head coach at Pitt.

The availability or a coach with the prestige of Marsh so late in the summer is the cog that makes this setup possible. Marsh was Durden’s boss at Auburn in the 2000s, and in almost 20 years at the helm of the Tigers he led the men’s team to seven NCAA titles and the women’s team to five. Durden was on the Auburn staff for six of those titles.

The fact that neither team has, at present, a particularly-robust post-grad group also helps.

Matt Bowe, who was hired away from Ohio State in the offseason, will retain the duties that he was originally hired for. Jesse Moore, who was hired as the women’s assistant coach and served as the acting head coach early in the summer, while add responsibilities working with both the men’s and women’s program.

Under a program with separate operations for men’s and women’s teams, each gender is allowed one head coach, one assistant coach, and a diving coach. Combined-gender programs, on the other hand, can have up to five swimming coaches and a diving coach (as the most common of other plausible permutations, like multiple diving coaches).

That means the Cal coaching staff has room to bring in one more assistant, which Durden confirmed to SwimSwam on Thursday that they planned to do.

This also means that if McKeever were reinstated during the season (which seems unlikely, though the investigation is still ongoing), Cal would have to make more moves to stay under the NCAA-mandated limit.

Cal athletes are reported to have learned about this move about a month ago, pending final paperwork, and at least one who entered the NCAA transfer portal decided to stay at Cal, for now. Isabelle Stadden, the two-time defending Pac-12 Champion in the 200 back, revealed in July that she was staying in Berkeley.

Another transfer portal entrant Lea Polonsky still has Cal listed in her bio. Several of the other portal entries (Emma Davidson, Izzy Ivey, and Ayla Spitz) were entries to explore future seasons of eligibility after completing their undergraduate degrees either this fall or next spring.

Cal has not yet released their full rosters for the 2022-2023 season.