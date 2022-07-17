US National Team Member Isabelle Stadden to Return to Cal After Exploring Transfer

After placing her name in the transfer portal in June to allow her to be “exploring her options”, Isabelle Stadden has decided to stay at Cal.

Stadden will be a rising junior this fall and has spent her first two seasons at Cal. Stadden was SwimSwam’s #3 ranked recruit in the girls high school class of 2020.

In her freshman season, Stadden won the 200 back (1:50.83), finished second in the 100 back (51.17) and second in the 200 IM (1:55.80) at the Pac-12 Championships. She went on to swim at NCAAs where she finished third in the 200 back (1:49.66) and fifth in the 100 back (50.87) helping Cal to a fourth place finish as a team.

As a sophomore, Stadden defended her title in the 200 back (1:49.51), finished second in the 100 back (51.08) and eighth in the 200 IM (1:57.98) at the 2022 Pac-12 Championships.

At the 2022 NCAA Championships, Stadden finished fourth in the 200 back (1:49.95) and seventh in the 100 back (50.81) helping Cal to an eighth place finish as a team. She also finished 22nd in the 200 IM (1:56.51) and was on Cal’s 200 and 400 medley relays as well as their 400 free relay.

At the international level, Stadden represented the US at the 2021 FINA Short Course (25m) World Championships in December 2021. There she earned a bronze medal swimming the 200 backstroke in a 2:02.20.

She also competed in the 2022 US International Team trials in April 2022. There she finished fifth in both the 100 (59.16) and 200 (2:09.69) backstrokes. At the 2021 Wave II Olympic Trials, Stadden was fourth in the 200 back (2:07.86) and fifth in the 100 back (59.37).

Stadden’s best SCY times are:

50 free – 22.71 (high school)

100 free – 49.48 (high school)

200 free – 1:49.12 (January 2021)

100 back – 50.81 (2022 NCAAs)

200 back – 1:49.45 (2022 NCAAs)

200 IM – 1:55.80 (2021 Pac-12s)

Stadden was one of many Cal swimmers to enter their name into the transfer portal after abuse allegations that have become public about head coach Teri McKeever, and McKeever’s subsequent leave of absence. Currently, there are six members of Cal’s roster in the portal (although that number includes Stadden).

The return of Stadden is huge for the Golden Bears as she was their second highest scorer at 2022 Pac-12s with 82 individual points. She also was the team’s second highest scorer at 2022 NCAAs as she scored 27 individual points. Notably, Cal’s highest scorer at both of those meets Isabel Ivey currently has her name in the portal.

Stadden will have two years of eligibility remaining as well as the extra year granted to swimmers during the 2020-2021 COVID-19 season.