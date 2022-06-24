2022 NCAA Runner-Up Isabel Ivey of Cal Enters Transfer Portal

2022 NCAA runner-up in the women’s 200 freestyle Isabel Ivey is in the transfer portal. Ivey is the latest member of the Cal women’s roster to be in the portal in the wake of head coach Teri McKeever being put on a Leave of Absence.

Entering the transfer portal does not mean that an athlete has to transfer. Instead, it allows the athlete to communicate with other schools but ultimately an athlete may decide to return to their original school.

While the May 1 deadline to enter the transfer portal and be eligible for the 2022-2023 season has passed, the NCAA does grant waivers to those rules, including when a program changes coaches. It is likely that McKeever being placed on a leave of absence pending investigation would qualify Ivey for a waiver.

At the 2022 NCAA championships, Ivey made finals in all three of her individual swims. Ivey finished second in the 200 freestyle (1:41.59), third in the 200 IM (1:53.02), and 13th in the 100 free (47.71). Notably, Ivey was also Cal’s highest individual scorer as she scored a total of 37 points.

At the 2022 Pac-12 Championships, Ivey also was Cal’s highest scorer with 87 individual points. Ivey won the 200 freestyle (1:42.29), finished second in the 200 IM (1:53.54), and was third in the 100 freestyle (47.53).

Ivey’s time progression in short course yards.

HS Best Cal Best 50 free 22.27 22.08 100 free 47.88 46.95 200 free 1:43.64 1:41.35 100 back 51.73 50.42 200 back 1:59.74 1:54.10 100 fly 52.11 50.68 200 IM 1:55.77 1:53.02

Her 200 free time ranks her as the 9th-best performer of all-time.

Ivey has not raced since the 2022 NCAA Championships. That means skipping the US International Team Trials in April. She placed 12th in the 200 free semifinals at the 2021 US Olympic Trials in long course.

Ivey is originally from Gainsville, Florida and graduated from Buchholtz High School. She graduated early from Buchholtz in December 2018 and arrived on Cal’s campus a semester ahead of schedule – in January 2019. She was the SwimSwam #1 ranked recruit for the class of 2019.

Ivey told SwimSwam that because she graduated high school early she still has a few classes left before she is done with her Cal degree. She said she plans to graduate in December 2022 and is “exploring graduate programs with the intent of using my 5th-year eligibility.”

Athletes were allowed an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 during the 2020-2021 season.

Ivey also told SwimSwam that she is training this summer in Berkeley and is taking some summer classes.

Ivey joins a list of four Cal women who have entered the portal since the McKeever news broke. Other members include Lea Polonsky, Isabelle Stadden, Ayla Spitz, and Emma Davidson.