Isabel Ivey to Graduate Early, Begin at Cal as Mid-Season Addition

Isabel Ivey, our #1 recruit in the high school class of 2019, signed a National Letter of Intent at Buchholz High School in Gainesville, Florida on Wednesday morning. She had declared back in January her intent to swim at the University of California, Berkeley in the class of 2023. This morning, however, we learned that Ivey plans to leave Buchholz in December and head to Berkeley on January 3, 2019 to join the women’s swimming and diving team as a mid-season addition to the class of 2022.

Did you know on top of all @BuchholzSwim’s successes, they also have the #1 swim recruit in the country on their roster? Buchholz’s Isabel Ivey just signed with the University of California at Berkeley. @CalWSwim is powerhouse program. She’ll be staring college early in January. pic.twitter.com/ojEtuSBcVM — Cierra Clark (@cierrarosec) November 14, 2018

All-American swimmer Isabel Ivey signs with Cal this morning at Buchholz, will start there in Berkeley on Jan. 3 pic.twitter.com/G4LuUgYm1D — Larry Savage (@SunPreps) November 14, 2018

Ivey is an incredibly well-rounded swimmer, one of the top in her class at all four strokes. Her SCY 200 free time would have landed her in the A final at 2018 NCAAs, and her 100 free and 200 IM times would have made the B finals. She should also be a strong addition to Cal’s relays, having the ability to slot in at several different legs on the medleys.

Best SCY times:

200 free – 1:43.64

100 free – 47.88

50 free – 22.43

200 IM – 1:55.77

100 back – 52.27

100 fly – 52.61

200 fly – 1:56.48

100 breast – 1:00.99

400 IM – 4:12.08

Ivey moved from Gator Swim Club to Laker Swim this summer. She swam at Phillips 66 Nationals this summer, finaling in the 100/200 free and 100 fly, and earning a PB in the 100 fly (59.29). She was named to the 2018-19 USA Swimming National Junior Team for her performances in the 100 free, 200 free, and 100 fly.

Ivey’s arrival on the Bears’ roster in January will help soften the blow of Kathleen Baker’s decision to turn pro and forego her senior season at Cal. Baker made that announcement just after Phillips 66 Nationals in August.

https://www.wcjb.com/video?vid=500542002

