2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the finals of the mixed 4×100 freestyle relay, the Australian team of Jack Cartwright, Kyle Chalmers, Madi Wilson, and Mollie O’Callaghan broke the world record in a time of 3:19.48. This came despite the team not having their best female freestylers from last year (Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell), which goes to show how strong the country is in the stroke. In this article, we take a look at the splits that swimmers produced on this relay.

Read more about Australia’s world record here.

Mens Leadoffs

Just like he did in the morning, Ryan Held got the United States off a strong start with a 47.93 leadoff, the only man under 48 seconds on the first leg. Canada’s Josh Liendo had an impressive 48.02 time as well, which came after having to swim both the 100 fly and 50 free beforehand. Jack Cartwright‘s 48.12 was the fastest time that he’s swam since 2018, and just 0.17 seconds off his best time of 47.97 from 2017. It was also faster than what Wiliam Yang and Zac Incerti went individually in the 100 free, showing that Australia made the right choice in picking him for this relay.

Country Swimmer Time United States Ryan Held 47.93 Canada Josh Liendo 48.02 Australia Jack Cartwright 48.12 Great Britain Tom Dean 48.25 Italy Lorenzo Zazzeri 48.69 Brazil Garbiel Santos 48.73 Netherlands Stan Pijnenburg 48.80 China Hong Jinquan 48.88

Mens Rolling Splits

The Aussies gained the lead through a scorching 46.98 from Kyle Chalmers, who had the fastest male rolling split by 0.52 seconds. Although he hasn’t swam many races here at these World Championships, Chalmers has been a force on relays, having anchored the men’s 4×100 free relay in a 46.60 that pulled his team from fifth to second place. Canada’s Javier Acevedo had an impressive 47.96 split as well, considering that his flat start best time is a 49.12 and his fastest relay split before this meet was a 48.43.

Country Swimmer Time Australia Kyle Chalmers 46.98 Italy Alessandro Miressi 47.50 United States Brooks Curry 47.72 Great Britain Lewis Burras 47.86 Canada Javier Acevedo 47.96 Brazil Vinicius Assuncao 48.03 Netherlands Jesse Puts 48.29 China Wang Changhao 48.86

Womens Rolling Splits

Mollie O’Callaghan had the fastest split out of all the women, swimming a 52.03 in typical O’Callaghan fashion. She opened in 25.11 before coming home in a blistering 26.92 to help the Aussies secure the world record. Her teammate, Madi Wilson, had an impressive 52.25 to rank fourth out of all the women swimming on this relay.

Notably, O’Callaghan and Wilson were the two women left off the Aussie finals squad that broke the women’s 4×100 free relay world record last year.

Charging on the final lap was Penny Oleksiak, who anchored in a 52.11 to help Canada overtake the United States for silver. Her split was the second-fastest out of all the women, just behind O’Callaghan. Another team-saving anchor leg was Marrit Steenbergen‘s as she threw down a 52.60 to bring the Dutch up from seventh to fifth place.

Coming after swimming the 50 fly and 50 free beforehand in the same session, Torri Huske had an impressive 52.60 split with a +0.00 reaction time.