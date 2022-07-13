Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: All the IM Races from 2022 Worlds

by Riley Overend 1

July 13th, 2022 Race Videos, Video

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Relive all four individual medley (IM) finals from the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Day 1

Men’s 400 IM – Final

  1. Leon Marchand (FRA), 4:04.28 CR
  2. Carson Foster (USA), 4:06.56
  3. Chase Kalisz (USA), 4:07.47
  4. Lewis Clareburt (NZL), 4:10.98
  5. Brendon Smith (AUS), 4:11.36
  6. Daiya Seto (JPN), 4:11.93
  7. Tomoru Honda (JPN), 4:12.20
  8. Balasz Hollo (HUN), 4:15.17

In an absolutely shocking performance, Leon Marchand put a real scare into the oldest world record on the books, scorching the second-fastest swim of all-time in the men’s 400 IM en route to the gold medal. The Frenchman finished in a time of 4:04.28, rattling the world record of 4:03.84 set by Michael Phelps at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Marchand, 20, produced the second-fastest swim in history and smashes the Championship Record of 4:05.90 set by Chase Kalisz in 2017.

Day 2

Women’s 200 IM – Final

  1. Alex Walsh (USA) – 2:07.13
  2. Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2:08.57
  3. Leah Hayes (USA) – 2:08.91
  4. Rika Omoto (JPN) – 2:10.01
  5. Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR) – 2:11.02
  6. Seoyeong Kim (KOR) – 2:11.30
  7. Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:11.37
  8. Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN) – 2:12.77

The women’s 200 IM final was all Alex Walsh. She got off to an early lead in the race and managed to hold off all other competitors, ultimately winning with a 2:07.13. Walsh established a new PB with this swim, improving upon her time of 2:07.84 from earlier this year.

Day 5

Men’s 200 IM – Final

  1. Leon Marchand (FRA), 1:55.22
  2. Carson Foster (USA), 1:55.71
  3. Daiya Seto (JPN), 1:56.22
  4. Chase Kalisz (USA), 1:56.43
  5. Tom Dean (GBR), 1:56.77
  6. Hubert Kos (HUN), 1:57.26
  7. Lewis Clareburt (NZL), 1:58.11
  8. Matt Sates (RSA), 1:58.27

Leon Marchand completed the medley sweep with a clutch performance in the final of the men’s 200 IM, coming through to win the gold medal after a tight battle with American Carson Foster. Marchand, third at the 100-meter wall in 54.15, moved to the front of the pack with a 33.01 breaststroke split, and then held Foster at bay during the final stretch of freestyle for a final time of 1:55.22.

Day 8

Women’s 400 IM – Final

  1. Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 4:32.04
  2. Katie Grimes (USA) – 4:32.67
  3. Emma Weyant (USA) – 4:36.00
  4. Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 4:37.89
  5. Yui Ohashi (JPN) – 4:37.99
  6. Ge Chutong (CHN) – 4:38.37
  7. Jenna Forrester (AUS) – 4:42.39
  8. Ageha Tanigawa (JPN) – 4:44.28

On the last 100, Katie Grimes threw down a monster closing split of 1:00.89, compared to 1:02.19 from fellow rising star Summer McIntosh. But McIntosh managed to hold on to the lead and came away victorious with a world junior record of 4:32.04 while Grimes clocked a 4:32.67.

