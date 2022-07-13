WATCH: All the IM Races from 2022 Worlds

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Budapest, Hungary
- Duna Arena
- LCM (50-meter format)
Relive all four individual medley (IM) finals from the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Day 1
Men’s 400 IM – Final
- Leon Marchand (FRA), 4:04.28 CR
- Carson Foster (USA), 4:06.56
- Chase Kalisz (USA), 4:07.47
- Lewis Clareburt (NZL), 4:10.98
- Brendon Smith (AUS), 4:11.36
- Daiya Seto (JPN), 4:11.93
- Tomoru Honda (JPN), 4:12.20
- Balasz Hollo (HUN), 4:15.17
In an absolutely shocking performance, Leon Marchand put a real scare into the oldest world record on the books, scorching the second-fastest swim of all-time in the men’s 400 IM en route to the gold medal. The Frenchman finished in a time of 4:04.28, rattling the world record of 4:03.84 set by Michael Phelps at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Marchand, 20, produced the second-fastest swim in history and smashes the Championship Record of 4:05.90 set by Chase Kalisz in 2017.
Day 2
Women’s 200 IM – Final
- Alex Walsh (USA) – 2:07.13
- Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2:08.57
- Leah Hayes (USA) – 2:08.91
- Rika Omoto (JPN) – 2:10.01
- Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR) – 2:11.02
- Seoyeong Kim (KOR) – 2:11.30
- Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:11.37
- Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN) – 2:12.77
The women’s 200 IM final was all Alex Walsh. She got off to an early lead in the race and managed to hold off all other competitors, ultimately winning with a 2:07.13. Walsh established a new PB with this swim, improving upon her time of 2:07.84 from earlier this year.
Day 5
Men’s 200 IM – Final
- Leon Marchand (FRA), 1:55.22
- Carson Foster (USA), 1:55.71
- Daiya Seto (JPN), 1:56.22
- Chase Kalisz (USA), 1:56.43
- Tom Dean (GBR), 1:56.77
- Hubert Kos (HUN), 1:57.26
- Lewis Clareburt (NZL), 1:58.11
- Matt Sates (RSA), 1:58.27
Leon Marchand completed the medley sweep with a clutch performance in the final of the men’s 200 IM, coming through to win the gold medal after a tight battle with American Carson Foster. Marchand, third at the 100-meter wall in 54.15, moved to the front of the pack with a 33.01 breaststroke split, and then held Foster at bay during the final stretch of freestyle for a final time of 1:55.22.
Day 8
Women’s 400 IM – Final
- Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 4:32.04
- Katie Grimes (USA) – 4:32.67
- Emma Weyant (USA) – 4:36.00
- Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 4:37.89
- Yui Ohashi (JPN) – 4:37.99
- Ge Chutong (CHN) – 4:38.37
- Jenna Forrester (AUS) – 4:42.39
- Ageha Tanigawa (JPN) – 4:44.28
On the last 100, Katie Grimes threw down a monster closing split of 1:00.89, compared to 1:02.19 from fellow rising star Summer McIntosh. But McIntosh managed to hold on to the lead and came away victorious with a world junior record of 4:32.04 while Grimes clocked a 4:32.67.
