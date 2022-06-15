How And When To Watch/Stream The 2022 World Aquatics Championships

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 World Championships will take place in Budapest, Hungary from June 18 – June 25, 2022. With a few days to go until the meet begins, FINA has released a list of which TV channels and websites will be broadcasting the meet in various countries. This coverage guide (shown below) lists how people in nearly every country on the globe can get access to the meet.

Prelims sessions for the swimming events will begin at 9 AM local time and finals will start at 6 PM local time. You can check out what that time corresponds to in various cities here:

Prelims/Finals Start Times

CITY PRELIMS START TIME FINALS START TIME Budapest, HUN 9:00 AM 6:00 PM Omaha, NE 2:00 AM 11:00 AM New York City 3:00 AM 12:00 PM Austin, TX 2:00 AM 11:00 AM Los Ángeles, CA 12:00 AM 9:00 AM Honolulu, HI 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Brisbane, AUS 5:00 PM 2:00 AM Río de Janeiro, BRA 4:00 AM 1:00 PM Tokyo, JAP 4:00 PM 1:00 AM Toronto, CAN 3:00 AM 12:00 PM Montreal, CAN 3:00 AM 12:00 PM Beijing, China 3:00 PM 12:00 AM Cape Town, South Africa 9:00 AM 6:00 PM Naples, ITA 9:00 AM 6:00 PM Paris, FRA 9:00 AM 6:00 PM London, ENG 8:00 PM 5:00 PM Berlin, GER 9:00 AM 6:00 PM

The following list, courtesy of FINA, shows where to watch the meet on a country-by-country basis:

Africa

Country Coverage Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central Africa Republic, Comoros, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, DR Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, São Tomé e Príncipe Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Socotra, St. Helena & Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania, Somalia (including Somaliland), Sudan, South Sudan SuperSport Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Tunisia beIN Sports Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Tunisia Eurovision

The Americas

Country Coverage USA NBC Sports (Swimming Finals only) & FINA Facebook Page for other competitions Canada CBC Brazil Globo/SporTV Argentina, Anguilla, Antigua, Ascension Island, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent & Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos, Venezuela, Antartica, Aruba, Netherland Antilles (Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Martin/Sint Maarten, Saint Eustacius), Guadeloupe, Martinique, Uruguay ESPN Latin America

Asia

Country Coverage Japan TV Asahi – tv-asahi.co.jp China & Macau China Media Group (CCTV5) Malaysia & Brunei Astro South Korea CJ Media – cj.net Hong Kong i-Cable Taiwan ELTA TV Indonesia TVRI India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka FINA Facebook page Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Palestine (including the Gaza Strip), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Syria, Jordan & Lebanon beIN Sports

Europe

Country Coverage Bulgaria BNT Croatia HRT Cyprus CBC Estonia ERR Finland YLE France (including overseas territories: French Guiana, French Polynesia, Guadeloupe, Reunion, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonia, St Pierre & Miquelon, French Southern & Antarctic Lands, Wallis & Futuna) FT Georgia 1TV (Men’s Water Polo only) Greece ERT Hungary MTVA Iceland RUV Israel Sports Channel Italy RAI Sport Lithuania LT Montenegro RTCG Netherlands (including overseas territories: Aruba, Netherlands Antilles (Bonaire, Curacao, Saba, Saint Martin, Saint Eustatius) NOS Poland TVP Serbia RTS Slovakia RTVA Slovenia RTVS Spain (including overseas territory: The Canary Islands) Enjoy Spain Sweden SVT Switzerland SRG (SRF/RTS/RSI) Turkey TRT Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia Arena Sport Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark (including overseas territories: Faroe Islands, Greenland), Egypt, Georgia, Germany, Ireland, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Morocco, Norway (including overseas territory: Spitsbergen), Portugal (including overseas territories: The Azores, Madeira), Romania, Russia, San Marino, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, Vatican AllAquatics

Oceania

Country Coverage Australia NineNetwork

In addition to watching live, as always, make sure you check back in on SwimSwam before, during, and after each session to get full coverage, results, and analysis of this meet.