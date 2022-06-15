Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How And When To Watch/Stream The 2022 World Aquatics Championships

by Ben Dornan 10

June 15th, 2022 International, News

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 World Championships will take place in Budapest, Hungary from June 18 – June 25, 2022. With a few days to go until the meet begins, FINA has released a list of which TV channels and websites will be broadcasting the meet in various countries. This coverage guide (shown below) lists how people in nearly every country on the globe can get access to the meet.

Prelims sessions for the swimming events will begin at 9 AM local time and finals will start at 6 PM local time. You can check out what that time corresponds to in various cities here:

Prelims/Finals Start Times

CITY
PRELIMS START TIME
 FINALS START TIME
Budapest, HUN 9:00 AM 6:00 PM
Omaha, NE 2:00 AM 11:00 AM
New York City 3:00 AM 12:00 PM
Austin, TX 2:00 AM 11:00 AM
Los Ángeles, CA 12:00 AM 9:00 AM
Honolulu, HI 9:00 PM 6:00 AM
Brisbane, AUS 5:00 PM 2:00 AM
Río de Janeiro, BRA 4:00 AM 1:00 PM
Tokyo, JAP 4:00 PM 1:00 AM
Toronto, CAN 3:00 AM 12:00 PM
Montreal, CAN 3:00 AM 12:00 PM
Beijing, China 3:00 PM 12:00 AM
Cape Town, South Africa 9:00 AM 6:00 PM
Naples, ITA 9:00 AM 6:00 PM
Paris, FRA 9:00 AM 6:00 PM
London, ENG 8:00 PM 5:00 PM
Berlin, GER 9:00 AM 6:00 PM

The following list, courtesy of FINA, shows where to watch the meet on a country-by-country basis:

Africa

Country Coverage
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central Africa Republic, Comoros, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, DR Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, São Tomé e Príncipe Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Socotra, St. Helena & Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania, Somalia (including Somaliland), Sudan, South Sudan SuperSport
Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Tunisia beIN Sports
Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Tunisia Eurovision

The Americas

Country Coverage
USA NBC Sports (Swimming Finals only) & FINA Facebook Page for other competitions
Canada CBC
Brazil Globo/SporTV
Argentina, Anguilla, Antigua, Ascension Island, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent & Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos, Venezuela,

Antartica, Aruba, Netherland Antilles (Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Martin/Sint Maarten, Saint Eustacius), Guadeloupe, Martinique, Uruguay

 ESPN Latin America

Asia

Country Coverage
Japan TV Asahi – tv-asahi.co.jp
China & Macau China Media Group (CCTV5)
Malaysia & Brunei Astro
South Korea CJ Media – cj.net
Hong Kong i-Cable
Taiwan ELTA TV
Indonesia TVRI
India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka FINA Facebook page
Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Palestine (including the Gaza Strip), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Syria, Jordan & Lebanon beIN Sports

Europe

Country Coverage
Bulgaria BNT
Croatia HRT
Cyprus CBC
Estonia ERR
Finland YLE
France (including overseas territories: French Guiana, French Polynesia, Guadeloupe, Reunion, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonia, St Pierre & Miquelon, French Southern & Antarctic Lands, Wallis & Futuna) FT
Georgia 1TV (Men’s Water Polo only)
Greece ERT
Hungary MTVA
Iceland RUV
Israel Sports Channel
Italy RAI Sport
Lithuania LT
Montenegro RTCG
Netherlands (including overseas territories: Aruba, Netherlands Antilles (Bonaire, Curacao, Saba, Saint Martin, Saint Eustatius) NOS
Poland TVP
Serbia RTS
Slovakia RTVA
Slovenia RTVS
Spain (including overseas territory: The Canary Islands) Enjoy Spain
Sweden SVT
Switzerland SRG (SRF/RTS/RSI)
Turkey TRT
Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia Arena Sport
Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark (including overseas territories: Faroe Islands, Greenland), Egypt, Georgia, Germany, Ireland, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Morocco, Norway (including overseas territory: Spitsbergen), Portugal (including overseas territories: The Azores, Madeira), Romania, Russia, San Marino, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, Vatican AllAquatics

Oceania

Country Coverage
Australia NineNetwork

In addition to watching live, as always, make sure you check back in on SwimSwam before, during, and after each session to get full coverage, results, and analysis of this meet.

