How And When To Watch/Stream The 2022 World Aquatics Championships

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Budapest, Hungary
- Duna Arena
- LCM (50-meter format)
The 2022 World Championships will take place in Budapest, Hungary from June 18 – June 25, 2022. With a few days to go until the meet begins, FINA has released a list of which TV channels and websites will be broadcasting the meet in various countries. This coverage guide (shown below) lists how people in nearly every country on the globe can get access to the meet.
Prelims sessions for the swimming events will begin at 9 AM local time and finals will start at 6 PM local time. You can check out what that time corresponds to in various cities here:
Prelims/Finals Start Times
|CITY
|
PRELIMS START TIME
|FINALS START TIME
|Budapest, HUN
|9:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Omaha, NE
|2:00 AM
|11:00 AM
|New York City
|3:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|Austin, TX
|2:00 AM
|11:00 AM
|Los Ángeles, CA
|12:00 AM
|9:00 AM
|Honolulu, HI
|9:00 PM
|6:00 AM
|Brisbane, AUS
|5:00 PM
|2:00 AM
|Río de Janeiro, BRA
|4:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|Tokyo, JAP
|4:00 PM
|1:00 AM
|Toronto, CAN
|3:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|Montreal, CAN
|3:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|Beijing, China
|3:00 PM
|12:00 AM
|Cape Town, South Africa
|9:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Naples, ITA
|9:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Paris, FRA
|9:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|London, ENG
|8:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|Berlin, GER
|9:00 AM
|6:00 PM
The following list, courtesy of FINA, shows where to watch the meet on a country-by-country basis:
Africa
|Country
|Coverage
|Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central Africa Republic, Comoros, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, DR Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, São Tomé e Príncipe Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Socotra, St. Helena & Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania, Somalia (including Somaliland), Sudan, South Sudan
|SuperSport
|Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Tunisia
|beIN Sports
|Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Tunisia
|Eurovision
The Americas
|Country
|Coverage
|USA
|NBC Sports (Swimming Finals only) & FINA Facebook Page for other competitions
|Canada
|CBC
|Brazil
|Globo/SporTV
|Argentina, Anguilla, Antigua, Ascension Island, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent & Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos, Venezuela,
Antartica, Aruba, Netherland Antilles (Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Martin/Sint Maarten, Saint Eustacius), Guadeloupe, Martinique, Uruguay
|ESPN Latin America
Asia
|Country
|Coverage
|Japan
|TV Asahi – tv-asahi.co.jp
|China & Macau
|China Media Group (CCTV5)
|Malaysia & Brunei
|Astro
|South Korea
|CJ Media – cj.net
|Hong Kong
|i-Cable
|Taiwan
|ELTA TV
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka
|FINA Facebook page
|Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Palestine (including the Gaza Strip), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Syria, Jordan & Lebanon
|beIN Sports
Europe
|Country
|Coverage
|Bulgaria
|BNT
|Croatia
|HRT
|Cyprus
|CBC
|Estonia
|ERR
|Finland
|YLE
|France (including overseas territories: French Guiana, French Polynesia, Guadeloupe, Reunion, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonia, St Pierre & Miquelon, French Southern & Antarctic Lands, Wallis & Futuna)
|FT
|Georgia
|1TV (Men’s Water Polo only)
|Greece
|ERT
|Hungary
|MTVA
|Iceland
|RUV
|Israel
|Sports Channel
|Italy
|RAI Sport
|Lithuania
|LT
|Montenegro
|RTCG
|Netherlands (including overseas territories: Aruba, Netherlands Antilles (Bonaire, Curacao, Saba, Saint Martin, Saint Eustatius)
|NOS
|Poland
|TVP
|Serbia
|RTS
|Slovakia
|RTVA
|Slovenia
|RTVS
|Spain (including overseas territory: The Canary Islands)
|Enjoy Spain
|Sweden
|SVT
|Switzerland
|SRG (SRF/RTS/RSI)
|Turkey
|TRT
|Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia
|Arena Sport
|Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark (including overseas territories: Faroe Islands, Greenland), Egypt, Georgia, Germany, Ireland, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Morocco, Norway (including overseas territory: Spitsbergen), Portugal (including overseas territories: The Azores, Madeira), Romania, Russia, San Marino, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, Vatican
|AllAquatics
Oceania
|Country
|Coverage
|Australia
|NineNetwork
In addition to watching live, as always, make sure you check back in on SwimSwam before, during, and after each session to get full coverage, results, and analysis of this meet.
What about the prelims in the USA? Any streaming website/app or just vpn to another country or facebook PPV?
Have the BBC not announced anything for the UK?
Are you sure the finals are in the mornings?
It appears NBC Sports in the USA will use the Olympic Channel for coverage. Anyone have something different?
Damn we really gonna ruin the sleep schedule to watch finals 😭😭
I think the headers in the above table are flipped.
the end of the article says 9am local time in Budapest for prelims. The chart shows shows 6pm prelims. ?????
Headers were flipped – Prelims are 9 am local and finals are 6 pm local.
Thanks for the info! Btw, does someone know what Enjoy Spain is? Have no idea.
Not a clue. I even googled it, and all I could find is this (Disfruta Espana is Spanish for Enjoy Spain and is a dead website – https://www.eleconomista.es/turismo-viajes-destacado/noticias/6253109/11/14/Disfruta-Espana-una-plataforma-on-line-para-la-promocion-de-la-cultura-y-la-gastronomia-espanolas.html)