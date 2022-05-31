2022 World Championships: Official SwimSwam Preview Index

2022 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Pool Swimming: Saturday, June 18 – Saturday, June 25 Open Water: June 26 – June 30

Pool Swimming: Saturday, June 18 – Saturday, June 25 Where: Duna Arena

Duna Arena Heats: 9 AM / Semi-finals & Final: 6 PM

Meet Central

Full Aquatics Schedule

As we count down the days until the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, we will be previewing all 42 of the events that are set to take place at the meet. From individual events to relays to sprint backstroke to distance freestyle, we’re covering it all.

Previews will go up daily so check in regularly to make sure you don’t miss out on any of them. We will update this index each time a preview goes up so that you can find links to all of the previews in one spot.

EVENT PREVIEWS

WOMEN MEN MIXED 50 Free 50 Free 4×100 freestyle 100 Free 100 Free 4×100 medley 200 Free 200 Free 400 Free 400 Free 800 Free 800 Free 1500 Free 1500 Free 50 Back 50 Back 100 Back 100 Back 200 Back 200 Back 50 Breast 50 Breast 100 Breast 100 Breast 200 Breast 200 Breast 50 Fly 50 Fly 100 Fly 100 Fly 200 Fly 200 Fly 200 IM 200 IM 400 IM 400 IM 4×100 Free Relay 4×100 Free Relay 4×200 Free Relay 4×200 Free Relay 4×100 Medley Relay 4×100 Medley Relay

MEDALIST PREDICTIONS

Women:

Men:

EVENT GOLD SILVER BRONZE 50 Free 100 Free 200 Free Duncan Scott (GBR) Tom Dean (GBR) Kieran Smith (USA) 400 Free 800 Free 1500 Free Florian Wellbrock (GER) Bobby Finke (USA) Lukas Märtens (GER) 50 Back 100 Back 200 Back 50 Breast 100 Breast 200 Breast 50 Fly 100 Fly 200 Fly 200 IM 400 IM 4×100 Free Relay 4×200 Free Relay 4×100 Medley Relay

Mixed:

EVENT GOLD SILVER BRONZE 4×100 Freestyle Relay 4×100 Medley Relay

PROJECTED MEDAL TABLE

Here’s a look at how the medal table would shake out based on our medalist picks in each event: