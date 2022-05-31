2022 World Championships: Official SwimSwam Preview Index

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

  • When: Pool Swimming: Saturday, June 18 – Saturday, June 25
    • Open Water: June 26 – June 30
  • Where: Duna Arena
  • Heats: 9 AM / Semi-finals & Final: 6 PM
As we count down the days until the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, we will be previewing all 42 of the events that are set to take place at the meet. From individual events to relays to sprint backstroke to distance freestyle, we’re covering it all.

Previews will go up daily so check in regularly to make sure you don’t miss out on any of them. We will update this index each time a preview goes up so that you can find links to all of the previews in one spot.

EVENT PREVIEWS

WOMEN MEN MIXED
50 Free 50 Free 4×100 freestyle
100 Free 100 Free 4×100 medley
200 Free 200 Free
400 Free 400 Free
800 Free 800 Free
1500 Free 1500 Free
50 Back 50 Back
100 Back 100 Back
200 Back 200 Back
50 Breast 50 Breast
100 Breast 100 Breast
200 Breast 200 Breast
50 Fly 50 Fly
100 Fly 100 Fly
200 Fly 200 Fly
200 IM 200 IM
400 IM 400 IM
4×100 Free Relay 4×100 Free Relay
4×200 Free Relay 4×200 Free Relay
4×100 Medley Relay 4×100 Medley Relay

MEDALIST PREDICTIONS

Women:

EVENT GOLD SILVER BRONZE
50 Free
100 Free
200 Free
400 Free
800 Free
1500 Free
50 Back
100 Back
200 Back
50 Breast
100 Breast
200 Breast Lilly King (USA) Molly Renshaw (GBR) Kate Douglass (USA)
50 Fly
100 Fly
200 Fly
200 IM Alex Walsh (USA) Kaylee McKeown (AUS) Yui Ohashi (JPN)
400 IM Yui Ohashi (JPN) Summer McIntosh (CAN) Emma Weyant (USA)
4×100 Free Relay
4×200 Free Relay
4×100 Medley Relay

Men:

EVENT GOLD SILVER BRONZE
50 Free
100 Free
200 Free Duncan Scott (GBR) Tom Dean (GBR) Kieran Smith (USA)
400 Free
800 Free
1500 Free Florian Wellbrock (GER) Bobby Finke (USA) Lukas Märtens (GER)
50 Back
100 Back
200 Back
50 Breast
100 Breast
200 Breast
50 Fly
100 Fly
200 Fly
200 IM
400 IM
4×100 Free Relay
4×200 Free Relay
4×100 Medley Relay

Mixed:

EVENT GOLD SILVER BRONZE
4×100 Freestyle Relay
4×100 Medley Relay

PROJECTED MEDAL TABLE

Here’s a look at how the medal table would shake out based on our medalist picks in each event:

Pool Swimming Medal Table
Nation Total Medals Gold Silver Bronze
USA 6 2 1 3
GBR 3 1 2
GER 2 1 1
JPN 2 1 1
CAN 1 1
AUS 1 1

