Mabel Zavaros Takes Penny Oleksiak’s Roster Spot for 2022 Commonwealth Games

Former World Junior champion Mabel Zavaros has been added to Swimming Canada’s roster for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Her nomination comes after a roster spot was made available by the withdrawal of seven-time Olympic medalist Penny Oleksiak earlier this week.

Zavaros was on the Canadian roster for the last edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2018. There, she placed 8th in the 100 fly and 6th in the 200 fly. She was the country’s only entrant in the latter race.

Zavaros, 22, made her senior national team debut at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, after a promising showing at the 2017 FINA World Junior Championships in Indianapolis.

She was fourth in the 200-m butterfly at World Juniors, and took home a gold medal after swimming a prelims leg of the 4×200-m freestyle relay.

She has won medals at the past three Canadian Trials, but fallen short of the senior qualifying standards.

At the 2022 Canadian National Championships in April, Zavaros placed 2nd in the 800 free (8:42.16) and the 200 fly (2:11.68). In the latter race, her specialty, she placed behind 15-year old wunderkind Summer McIntosh, who finished in a 2:07.

Zavaros swam more recently at the Atlanta Classic in the United States, where she won the 200 fly in 2:12.33. All of these meets were coming out of an NCAA Championship-qualifying season at the University of Florida. Because of multiple redshirts and waivers to focus on international competition, Zavaros is only listed as a rising junior at Florida, though her collegiate career began in 2018.

At NCAAs, she finished 6th in the 400 IM in a personal best time of 4:06, plus 32nd in the 200 fly and 20th in the 200 back.

“I don’t think I’ve ever experienced a greater feeling than when I am representing Canada at an international competition,” Zavaros said. “The time I have been off the national team has made moments like this and many other moments this year a lot more special to me. I definitely took some time to stop and appreciate the people around me that have helped me grow in and out of the pool.”

Canada won 20 medals in the pool at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia with 3 gold, eleven silver and 6 bronze medals. That was Canada’s third-largest swimming medal haul, behind only Auckland 1990 (23 medals) and Kuala Lumpur 1998 (21).

Canada’s updated roster is below.

MEN Acevedo, Javier Markham Aquatic Club Jack Bauerle Toronto, ON Scarborough, ON Bagshaw, Jeremy Island Swimming Club John Szaranek Victoria, BC Victoria, BC Bennett, Nicholas CHP-Québec Mike Thompson Parksville, BC Parksville, BC Brown, Eric Pointe-Claire Swim Club Martin Gingras Pointe-Claire, QC Pointe-Claire, QC Calkins, Stephen University of Calgary Swim Club Mike Blondal Calgary, AB Calgary, AB Dergousoff, James Chena Swim Club Pat Paradis Christina Lake, BC Vancouver, BC Elliot, Alec Rouge et Or/ Université Laval Marc-André Pelletier Kitchener, ON Quebec City, QC Gagne, Collyn Simon Fraser Aquatics Liam Donnelly Milton, ON Burnaby, BC Gaziev, Ruslan Markham Aquatic Club Robert Novak Moscow, Russia Toronto, ON Hussey, Patrick Pointe-Claire Swim Club Mark Gangloff Beaconsfield, QC Beaconsfield, QC Knox, Finlay High Performance Centre – Ontario Ben Titley Okotoks, AB Toronto, ON Liendo, Joshua High Performance Centre – Ontario Ben Titley Markham, ON Markham, ON Turbide, Nicolas-Guy Club de Natation Region de Quebec Marc-André Pelletier Quebec City, QC Quebec City, QC WOMEN Angus, Sophie Unattached Canada Katie Robinson Weston, CT Weston, CT Bellio, Katrina Etobicoke Swimming Rob Novak Mississauga, ON Mississauga, ON Bérubé, Camille Natation Gatineau Craig McCord Gatineau, QC Gatineau, QC Cieplucha, Tessa Markham Aquatic Club Sean Baker Georgetown, ON Georgetown, ON Harvey, Mary-Sophie Club Aquatique Montreal Claude St-Jean Trois-Rivières, QC Montreal, QC Jansen, Ella Etobicoke Swimming Robert Novak Burlington, ON Burlington, ON Kisser, Danielle CHP-Québec Mike Thompson Delta, BC Montreal, QC Mac Neil, Margaret High Performance Centre – Ontario Ben Titley London, ON London, ON Masse, Kylie High Performance Centre – Ontario Ben Titley LaSalle, ON Toronto, ON McIntosh, Summer High Performance Centre – Ontario Ben Titley Toronto, ON Toronto, ON Pickrem, Sydney High Performance Centre – Ontario Ben Titley Clearwater, Florida, USA Toronto, ON Rivard, Aurélie C. N. Région de Québec Marc-André Pelletier St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, QC Quebec City, QC Roxon, Katarina Aqua Aces Swim Club Leonard Roxon Kippens, NL Kippens, NL Sanchez, Kayla High Performance Centre – Ontario Ben Titley Scarborough, ON Scarborough, ON Savard, Katerine Club Aquatique Montreal Claude St-Jean Pont-Rouge, QC Montreal, QC Smith, Rebecca University of Calgary Swim Club Mike Blondal Red Deer, AB Toronto, ON Zavaros, Mabel Markham Aquatic Club Anthony Nesty Burlington, ON Gainesville, FL