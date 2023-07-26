Matt Richards Breaks 100 Freestyle British Record Again With 47.47 100 Free Semi-Final

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
Matt Richards broke the 100 freestyle British and Welsh records for a second time at the 2023 World Championships during semi-finals. He first swam 47.59 to win the prelims round and got down to 47.47 to qualify for the final in first place.
Richards’ prelims swim was a narrow improvement upon Lewis Burras‘ British record from the 2022 World Championships of 47.63, which he swam during semi-finals. The Welsh record coming into the meet was Richards’ 47.72 from earlier in 2023.
Splits Comparison:
|MATT RICHARDS, 2023 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS (SEMIS)
|MATT RICHARDS, 2023 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS (PRELIMS)
|LEWIS BURRAS, 2022 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS (FORMER BRITISH RECORD)
|MATT RICHARDS, 2023 BRITISH NATIONALS (FORMER WELSH RECORD)
|50m
|22.94
|23.15
|22.76
|23.02
|100m
|24.53
|24.44
|24.87
|24.70
|Total
|47.47
|47.59
|47.63
|47.72
As we noted when he broke the record during prelims, Richards actually wasn’t even slated to race this event after British Trials. He placed third to Burras and Duncan Scott at the nation’s trials meet but Scott dropped the event, meaning Richards could enter. He is now the only British man in the final as Burras placed 31st during prelims with 48.99.
The 100 freestyle field heading into the final is incredibly tight as the top 7 qualifiers swam within 0.40 seconds of each other. Richards was the fastest in the semi-final with 47.47 and Maxime Grousset swam 47.87 for 7th place. The USA’s Jack Alexy got into the final in 8th place with his swim of 48.06.
Finals Qualifiers:
- Matt Richards (GBR) — 47.47
- Kyle Chalmers (AUS) — 47.52
- Pan Zhanle (CHN) — 47.61
- Nandor Nemeth (HUN) — 47.62
- David Popovici (ROU) — 47.66
- Jordan Crooks (CAY) — 47.71
- Maxime Grousset (FRA) — 47.87
- Jack Alexy (USA) — 48.06
The men’s 100 freestyle final will take place during day 5 finals.
