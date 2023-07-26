Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Summer McIntosh Breaks 200 Free World Junior Record In A Time Of 1:53.65

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

During the final of the women’s 200 free at the 2023 World Championships, 16-year-old Summer McIntosh had a bounce-back swim after missing the podium in the 400 free. In her race, McIntosh clocked a time of 1:53.65 to take bronze and beat her former World Junior and Canadian record time of 1:53.91 set that the Canadian Trials this April.

McIntosh is now the fifth-fastest performer of all-time in the women’s 200 free.

All-Time Top Performers, Women’s 200 Free:

  1. Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia — 1:52.85 (2023)
  2. Federica Pellegrini, Italy — 1:52.98 (2009)
  3. Ariarne Titmus, Australia — 1:53.01 (2023)
  4. Allison Schmitt, United States — 1:53.61 (2012)
  5. Summer McIntosh, Canada — 1:53.65 (2023)

McIntosh swam a very consistent race. She flipped at the 100-meter mark in second and got passed by Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan on her back half, but she did just enough to hold on Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey for bronze.

Compared to her former World Junior Record, McIntosh was 0.24 seconds slower going out, but 0.5 seconds faster coming home. At Worlds, she was able to keep all of her splits under 29 seconds.

Splits Comparison:

Summer McIntosh, 2023 World Championships Summer McIntosh, 2023 Canadian Trials
50m 27.03 27.02
100m 28.79 28.56
150m 28.95 29.29
200m 28.88 29.04
Total 1:53.01 1:53.91

McIntosh had a rough start to her World Championships, adding nearly four seconds in the 400 free to finish fourth overall after entering the meet as the World Record holder. Being able to set a best time in the 200 free should shift her meet in a more positive direction.

Gladi
30 minutes ago

Congrats Summer. But as a HongKonger, I really feel sad for Siobhan, she got 4th again and never got medal in Long course world champ …I wish she can win in the coming 100m, keep going Siobhan!!

