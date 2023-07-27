Kaylee McKeown Becomes 3rd-Fastest Woman In 50 Backstroke With 27.08 For Gold

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Kaylee McKeown became the 3rd-fastest woman in history in the 50 backstroke during day 5 finals at the 2023 World Championships. McKeown swam 27.08 to win gold in the backstroke sprint, beating out her own Australian record of 27.16 from 2021. She also reset the Oceanian record and Commonwealth record, both of which she previously held with that 27.16.

McKeown was just 0.02 seconds slower than the #2 performer in history, Zhao Jing, who swam 27.06 back in 2009. That swim from Jing was a world record at the time, which stood until 2018 when Liu Xiang took the mark under 27 for the first time with a swim of 26.98.

All-time Top Performers – Women’s 50 Backstroke

By dipping under 27.10, McKeown surpassed former #3 women Kira Toussaint and Regan Smith who hold the Dutch (and European) and American records, respectively, at 27.10. Smith swam 0.01 slower than her PB from semis in the final, hitting 27.11 for silver and Lauren Cox from Great Britain hit 27.20 for bronze.

McKeown holds Australian records in all three backstroke events and the 50 backstroke is the only one in which she doesn’t also hold the world record. She swam both world records earlier this year, hitting 57.45 in the 200 and 2:03.14 in the 200. Having won the 100 backstroke earlier on in the meet, this is McKeown’s second individual gold medal of the meet.