Summer McIntosh Breaks Her Own 200 Fly World Junior Record, Goes 2:04.06

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Another day, another Summer McIntosh World Junior Record.

In the finals of the women’s 200 fly at the 2023 World Championships, the 16-year-old McIntosh dominated from start to finish, winning by 1.40 seconds to defend her World title. She clocked a time of 2:04.06, which is fast enough to break her own World Junior and Canadian record time of 2:04.70 that was set at Canadian trials this April.

McIntosh is now tied with China’s Jia Liuyang as the fifth-fastest performer of all-time in the women’s 200 fly.

All-Time Top Performers, Women’s 200 Fly:

Liu Zigie, China — 2:01.81 (2009) Jessica Schipper, Australia — 2:03.41 (2009) Zhang Yufei, China — 2:03.86 (2021) Regan Smith, United States — 2:03.87 (2003) Jiao Liuyang, China (2012)/Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023) – 2:04.06

Where McIntosh improved the most compared to her trials swim was on her back half. Her first 100 was 0.22 seconds slower than it was in April, but her last 100 was 0.84 seconds faster—including a final 50 that was 0.71 seconds faster than her April swim.

Splits Comparison:

Summer McIntosh, 2023 World Championships Summer McIntosh, 2023 Canadian Trials 50m 27.73 27.41 100m 31.24 31.35 150m 32.50 32.64 200m 32.59 33.30 Total 2:04.06 2:04.70

The 200 fly was McIntosh’s first gold medal and second World Junior Record at these World Championships. She previously broke the World Junior Record in her bronze-medal-winning 200 free swim on Wednesday. So far, she has bounced back big from her 400 free swim on day one, when she added three seconds and finished off the podium after coming into the meet with the World Record.

McIntosh is the first swimmer to win back-to-back golds in the women’s 200 fly since Jessicah Schipper did so in 2009.