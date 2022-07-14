WATCH: All the Backstroke Races from 2022 Worlds

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Check out all six backstroke races from the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, featuring a few tight finishes and one world record.

Day 3

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Final

Regan Smith and Kylie Masse went toe-to-toe in the final of the women’s 100 backstroke, but it was Smith who ultimately got her hand on the wall first to win her first world championship title in the event. It marked the first win for the U.S. in the event since Missy Franklin in 2013.

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Final

Thomas Ceccon and his mustache made history with a world record in the men’s 100 backstroke, winning the world title in 51.60. The 21-year-old Italian broke the previous world record by a quarter of a second, taking down Ryan Murphy‘s time of 51.85 from the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Day 5

Women’s 50 Backstroke – Final

While her time was slower than her National Record (27.18) and her semi-final swim (27.22), Kylie Masse brought home a world title for the third straight championships, having claimed the 100 back in both 2017 and 2019. It was Canada’s first medal in the women’s 50 back at the World Championships.

Day 6

Men’s 200 Backstroke – Final

Ryan Murphy finally earned his first individual LC World Championship title with a victory in the men’s 200 backstroke, using a strong middle 100 to roll to the win in a time of 1:54.52. Murphy, who won this event at the 2016 Olympics and then won three straight silvers at the 2017 Worlds, 2019 Worlds and 2021 Olympics, flipped third at the 50 and then took off, splitting 28.48/29.33 over the middle 100 to lead the field by nearly one second at the final turn.

Day 7

Women’s 200 Backstroke – Final

In an incredible battle that came down to the last stroke, Kaylee McKeown secured her first World Championship title in the women’s 200 backstroke, out-touching American Phoebe Bacon by four one-hundredths in 2:05.08.

Day 8

Men’s 50 Backstroke – Final

Justin Ress of the United States touched first at the wall in a 24.12 in the men’s 50 backstroke final before finding out he was disqualified for being fully submerged on his finish. The medal ceremony occurred with the second, third, and fourth place finishers while the review for the disqualification was still occurring. After the medal ceremony, it was ultimately decided that Ress’s disqualification would be overturned.