Justin Ress DQ Overturned After Medals Ceremony for Rollercoaster 50 Back Gold

by Riley Overend 14

June 25th, 2022 International, News

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

  • World Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) – 2022 U.S. Trials
  • Championship Record: 24.04, Liam Tancock (GBR) – 2009 World Championships
  • 2019 World Champion: Zane Waddell (RSA), 24.43
  1. Justin Ress (USA) – 24.12
  2. Hunter Armstrong (USA) – 24.14
  3. Ksawery Masiuk (POL) – 24.49
  4. Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 24.51
  5. Apostolos Christou (GRE) / Robert Glinta (ROU) – 24.57
  7. Ole Braunschweig (GER) – 24.66
  8. Isaac Alan Cooper (AUS) – 24.76

Some back-and-forth officiating in the men’s 50 back final added an extra layer of drama on the final day of the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. 

Justin Ress won his first individual Worlds gold with a 24.12 — the 14th-fastest swim in history — before a video review disqualified the 24-year-old American for being fully submerged on the finish. But less than an hour later, after runner-up Hunter Armstrong topped the podium at the medals ceremony, the DQ was overturned. 

Ress touched in 24.12, just .02 seconds ahead of Armstrong, the world record holder in the event. While he was the presumed winner, Armstrong seemed visibly upset about the way his teammate was robbed. 

“I was really proud of Justin,” Armstrong said. “That was a great race. We only had .02 seconds separating us. 

“I would have rather taken 2nd and had him with me than having me get the title with the DQ,” Armstrong added. “That’s not how I wanted it. I was just incredibly proud of him. He’s just an amazing athlete, a great talent, and completely raw. He’s capable of so much. To have that taken away from him, it sucks.”

The American duo had paced the field leading up to the finals, with Armstrong also .02 behind Ress’s top-seeded time of 24.14 in the semifinals. It’s the second gold medal of the week for Ress, who helped the Americans triumph in the 4×100 free relay last Saturday. He received his hardware later during a special ceremony without the other medalists present on the podium. 

Polish teen Ksawery Masiuk will return to his bronze medal position after being awarded silver during the ceremony. His 24.49 was just .01 off his national record from earlier this week. Thomas Ceccon was belatedly bumped off the podium with a 24.51, a few days after breaking the world record in the 100 back. Ceccon was also just off his Italian record of 24.46 set in prelims. 

Daddy
2 minutes ago

Armstrong is a pure class act. Every time I hear something about him I like him more

2
0
Reply
Someone
6 minutes ago

He shouldn’t have even been in the final at all. I watched prelins and semis and he was very blatantly fully submerged on both finishes. How the officials didn’t DQ him on something so glaringly obvious is beyond me. And how do you still do finishes like that at this level? Hell, coaches beat that rule into your skull in summer league even.

0
-1
Reply
SCCOACH
6 minutes ago

Awesome. When watching it live I was afraid he’d get dq’ed but on the slow mo replay it looked legal. Good for him.

1
0
Reply
Facts
40 minutes ago

Will they redo the podium ceremony, kinda sucks to not get that opportunity

16
0
Reply
mahaney
Reply to  Facts
15 minutes ago

they do rn!

0
0
Reply
Yuri
48 minutes ago

The video above seems to show that he finished fully submerged. If they saw another clip that’s fine, but from that POV he seemed submerged, so I don’t know if that’s the correct decision.

27
-7
Reply
Tomek
Reply to  Yuri
37 minutes ago

They had to review frame by frame, he kicked his feet up in the right moment. He could have been DQ in semifinals but not in the final

4
-4
Reply
Swimmer
57 minutes ago

I am sure Ceccon is not too upset after the relay gold

4
-2
Reply
Kliment Kolesnikov
1 hour ago

American Lobby. Never works for other nations.

25
-37
Reply
Jojorab
Reply to  Kliment Kolesnikov
41 minutes ago

except for Lazor. go out with 0 medals too. the only female to do so.

1
-1
Reply
Queen
Reply to  Kliment Kolesnikov
22 minutes ago

Annie Lazor is American, no lobby on her DQ

1
-1
Reply
Inside Smoke
Reply to  Kliment Kolesnikov
22 minutes ago

Like it worked for America in the women’s 100 breast? And in 2019 the women’s 200 breast?

0
-1
Reply
Bananas
Reply to  Kliment Kolesnikov
20 minutes ago

Annie Lazor enters the chat.

Last edited 14 minutes ago by Bananas
7
-1
Reply
Some Guy
1 hour ago

Justin Ress truthers celebration time

10
-6
Reply

