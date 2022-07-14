WATCH: All the Butterfly Races from 2022 Worlds

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Relive all six butterfly races through video highlights from last month’s 2022 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Day 2

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Final

After collecting her first long course World Champs title in the 4×100 freestyle, Torri Huske pulled off her first individual win by swimming an American record in the 100 butterfly. Huske threw down 55.64 to take out her own mark of 55.66, which she set in 2021 at Olympic Trials.

Men’s 50 Butterfly – Final

Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 22.57 Nicholas Santos (BRA) – 22.78 Michael Andrew (USA) – 22.79 Dylan Carter (TTO) – 22.85 Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 22.86 Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) – 23.01 Ben Proud (GBR) – 23.08 Tzen Wei Teong (SGP) – 23.29

Caeleb Dressel did what we’ve seen him do time and time again by getting to the wall first here with a World Champs title-winning time of 22.57. While that was enough to win this event, Dressel was slightly slower than his lifetime best of 22.35, which he swam at the 2019 World Championships.

Day 4

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Final

Kristof Milak brought the home crowd to its feet with an unbelievable performance in the men’s 200 butterfly, breaking his world record and winning Hungary’s first gold of the competition. Milak finished in a time of 1:50.34, breaking his 2019 mark of 1:50.73 and putting himself more than a second clear of anyone else in history. The only other swimmer to break 1:52 is Michael Phelps, who was 1:51.51 in 2009.

Day 5

Women’s 200 Butterfly – Final

Summer McIntosh locked horns with the three Olympic medalists in the women’s 200 butterfly and didn’t blink. McIntosh was in a tight battle with Regan Smith, Zhang Yufei and Hali Flickinger through the first 150 meters, then pulled away over the final stretch to claim gold in a time of 2:05.20 to re-break her World Junior Record.

Day 7

Women’s 50 Butterfly – Final

Sarah Sjostrom‘s reign of dominance continued in the women’s 50 butterfly as she triumphed in the event for the fourth straight time at the World Championships. Sjostrom is the only female swimmer in history under the 25-second barrier and she added another to her list tonight, clocking 24.95 to extinguish the field by more than three-tenths of a second.

Men’s 100 Butterfly – Final

To the delight of the home crowd, Kristof Milak roared to his second gold medal of the championships in the men’s 100 butterfly, matching his semi-final time in 50.14. The Hungarian noted he’s “not impressed” with the time since it wasn’t sub-50, having gone a European Record of 49.68 to win Olympic silver last summer. Nonetheless, he becomes the first swimmer since Chad Le Clos in 2013 to win the 100/200 fly double at Worlds.