Mallory Comerford Swims 55.3 in 100 Free at Lowkey Louisville Meet

42nd Annual Seahawk Invitational

July 7-9, 2022

Lakeside Swim Club, Louisville, Kentucky

Long Course Meters (50m), timed finals

Full Results (PDF)

Last weekend, US Olympian Mallory Comerford swam her first meet since winning a relay bronze medal at the World Championships in Budapest.

The 24-year old Comerford swam, and won, four events, including her best event, the 100 free, in 55.31. While not as fast as the 54.09 that she swam at the US Trials, nor as fast as the 53.86 relay split she had at Worlds, this is still more positive signs for the former American Record holder in the race, albeit in a low-stakes meet.

Coming out of the pandemic, Comerford had a little bit of trouble matching her electric trajectory leading into it. Her best 2021 swim prior to the Olympic Trials, in fact, was a 55.31 at the Pro Swim Series stop in San Antonio.

To match that time again here in a timed-finals race in a slower pool without any substantial elite level competition bodes well for her going forward.

Besides the 100 free, Comerford also swam, and won, the 100 fly (1:00.90), 50 free (26.33), and 200 free (2:02.93), though the 100 was easily her best performance of the weekend.

Other Standout Performances