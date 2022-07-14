Mallory Comerford Swims 55.3 in 100 Free at Lowkey Louisville Meet

42nd Annual Seahawk Invitational
- July 7-9, 2022
- Lakeside Swim Club, Louisville, Kentucky
- Long Course Meters (50m), timed finals
- Full Results (PDF)
Last weekend, US Olympian Mallory Comerford swam her first meet since winning a relay bronze medal at the World Championships in Budapest.
The 24-year old Comerford swam, and won, four events, including her best event, the 100 free, in 55.31. While not as fast as the 54.09 that she swam at the US Trials, nor as fast as the 53.86 relay split she had at Worlds, this is still more positive signs for the former American Record holder in the race, albeit in a low-stakes meet.
Coming out of the pandemic, Comerford had a little bit of trouble matching her electric trajectory leading into it. Her best 2021 swim prior to the Olympic Trials, in fact, was a 55.31 at the Pro Swim Series stop in San Antonio.
To match that time again here in a timed-finals race in a slower pool without any substantial elite level competition bodes well for her going forward.
Besides the 100 free, Comerford also swam, and won, the 100 fly (1:00.90), 50 free (26.33), and 200 free (2:02.93), though the 100 was easily her best performance of the weekend.
Other Standout Performances
- 11-year old Marlee Houtakker of the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA stood up strong, even in the bottom-half of her age group, with five top-3 finishes at the meet, including new best times in 6 different events. That included swims of 32.23 in the 50 free, 1:08.77 in the 100 free, 2:25.43 in the 200 free, and 5:05.62 in the 400 free – the latter of which was a win.
- Hugo Arteaga of Southeastern Aquatics in Wisconsin won all six events he entered in the boys’ open competition. The 15-year old swam 26.06 in the 50 free, 54.35 in the 100 free, 2:01.51 in the 200 free, 4:27.65 in the 400 free, 58.98 in the 100 fly, and 2:20.77 in the 200 fly. That 100 free swim puts him among the top 75 American 15-year olds in the event this season.