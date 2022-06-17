Dual-Sport Athlete Takoda Heckman Announces Verbal to FAU for 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Takoda Heckman from Reading, Pennsylvania, has announced his verbal commitment to Florida Atlantic University for the 2023-24 school year. Heckman is a junior at Wilson High School, where he competes in varsity swimming and water polo. He has not swim year-round for a club team since 2018.

Heckman is nonetheless a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 IM. At the 2022 Pennsylvania PIAA Boys 3A State Swimming and Diving Championships, he placed second in the 200 IM with a PB of 1:49.73. He also competed in the 500 free and finished fourth in 4:30.50. Last year at high school states, he came in 10th in the 200 IM (1:54.01).

These times would have made him FAU’s second-fastest 500 freestyler and third-fastest 200 IMer last season. Heckman would have joined freshman Timo Paisley (conference champion, 4:26.97) and Logan Thornsberry (6th, 4:33.29), as well as sophomore Cameron Speed (7th, 4:33.40), in the A-final of the 500 free at the 2022 CCSA Championships. He also would have swum with senior Alec Peckmann (conference champion, 1:47.31) and freshmen Nick Shaffer (3rd, 1:49.31) and Taylor Eaton (9th, 1:52.50) in the A-final of the 200 IM.

Best times:

200 IM – 1:49.73

500 free – 4:30.29

100 fly – 51.12

100 free – 46.61

The FAU men’s swimming and diving team were runners-up at the CCSA Championships for the second year in a row. The Owls finished 102.5 points behind Incarnate Word and 178.5 points ahead of Gardner-Webb.

