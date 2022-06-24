2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Australia lowered the world record in the 4×100 mixed freestyle relay to a 3:19.38 to take gold in the event on day 7 of the 2022 World Championships. They took the record from the United States, which swam a 3:19.40 to win the event at the 2019 World Championships.

Splits Comparison

This is the second time that Australia has held the world record in the mixed 4×100 freestyle since FINA started ratifying world records for the event in 2013.

World Record Progression – Mixed 4×100 Freestyle

Notably, this world record has been broken once at each World Championships meet since 2015 (the first year that the event was featured). The mixed 4×100 freestyle is the only relay contested at the World Championships that is not contested at the Olympics, explaining the absence of world record-breaking swims at an Olympiad.

The Australian team was third after the first 100 during their world record-breaking swim as Jack Cartwright put up a 48.12 to trail Josh Liendo from Canada (48.12) and Ryan Held of the USA (47.93). But 2016 Olympic champion in the 100 freestyle Kyle Chalmers ran down the field with a 46.98 split to take the lead by the 200-meter mark.

The Australian duo of Madi Wilson and Mollie O’Callaghan closed with splits of 52.25 and 52.03 to hold onto Australia’s lead and pull off the world record-breaking time of 3:19.28.

In addition to this being the second time that Australia has held the world record in the mixed 4×100 freestyle, it is the first time that a non-USA contingent has pulled off the win in this event. At the first 3 World Championships to feature the event team USA won in world record time. Team USA placed third in 2022 with a 3:21.09 while Canada managed to snag the silver medal in Canadian record fashion of 3:20.61.