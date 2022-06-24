Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Australia Breaks Mixed 4×100 Freestyle World Record – 3:19.38

Comments: 9

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Australia lowered the world record in the 4×100 mixed freestyle relay to a 3:19.38 to take gold in the event on day 7 of the 2022 World Championships. They took the record from the United States, which swam a 3:19.40 to win the event at the 2019 World Championships.

Splits Comparison

Australia – 2022 World Championships USA – 2019 World Championships
100 Jack Cartwright (48.12) Caeleb Dressel (47.34)
200 Kyle Chalmers (46.98) Zach Apple (47.34)
300 Madi Wilson (52.25) Mallory Comerford (52.72)
400 Mollie O’Callaghan (52.03) Simone Manuel (52.00)

This is the second time that Australia has held the world record in the mixed 4×100 freestyle since FINA started ratifying world records for the event in 2013.

World Record Progression – Mixed 4×100 Freestyle

Year World Record Country Team
2013 3:45.38 USA Lindsay Vrooman, Kait Flederbach, Steve Schmuhl, Jackson Miller
2014 3:23.29 Australia Tommaso D’Orsogna, Cate Campbell, James Magnussen, Bronte Campbell
2015 3:23.05 USA Ryan Lochte, Nathan Adrian, Simone Manuel, Missy Franklin
2017 3:19.60 USA Caeleb Dressel, Nathan Adrian, Mallory Comerford, Simone Manuel
2019 3:19.40 USA Caeleb Dressel, Zach Apple, Mallory Comerford, Simone Manuel
2022 3:19.38 Australia Jack Cartwright, Kyle Chalmers, Madi Wilson, Mollie O’Callaghan

Notably, this world record has been broken once at each World Championships meet since 2015 (the first year that the event was featured). The mixed 4×100 freestyle is the only relay contested at the World Championships that is not contested at the Olympics, explaining the absence of world record-breaking swims at an Olympiad.

The Australian team was third after the first 100 during their world record-breaking swim as Jack Cartwright put up a 48.12 to trail Josh Liendo from Canada (48.12) and Ryan Held of the USA (47.93). But 2016 Olympic champion in the 100 freestyle Kyle Chalmers ran down the field with a 46.98 split to take the lead by the 200-meter mark.

The Australian duo of Madi Wilson and Mollie O’Callaghan closed with splits of 52.25 and 52.03 to hold onto Australia’s lead and pull off the world record-breaking time of 3:19.28.

In addition to this being the second time that Australia has held the world record in the mixed 4×100 freestyle, it is the first time that a non-USA contingent has pulled off the win in this event. At the first 3 World Championships to feature the event team USA won in world record time. Team USA placed third in 2022 with a 3:21.09 while Canada managed to snag the silver medal in Canadian record fashion of 3:20.61.

boknows34
13 minutes ago

Fair play to the Aussies. They have had a very good championships when you consider who was missing (Chalmers in the 100 free included).

Sub13
33 minutes ago

Amazing work! Cartwright swimming his best flat start in a while, MOC and Madi delivering their fastest splits ever, and Kyle delivering a very good split (although a fair bit slower than his first relay).

Definitely didn’t see this coming but couldn’t be more stoked for them! Wilson finally gets her relay WR after being left off finals the last couple of times Aus broke the W100 free record. Kyle gets his first LCM WR to follow his SCM one from last year. And super stoked for MOC and Cartwright to get theirs.

I don’t even care what happens tomorrow. Aus has already exceeded my expectations woop

Verram
Reply to  Sub13
29 minutes ago

Same sentiments .. but I just want one more medal in the women’s 4×100 medley (silver) and I will be happy lol

Sub13
Reply to  Verram
5 minutes ago

We’re currently the only country to go silver or better in every relay. That definitely ends tomorrow because our men’s medley can’t possibly win silver lol

Nono
Reply to  Sub13
19 minutes ago

Wilson was part of the 4×200 WR team in Gwangju. She was 3rd leg in that final.
But yeah, numerous times she is in the stands while her teammates are standing in the podium to collect the medals she also earned as a relay swimmer. It must be bittersweet feeling.

They definitely exceeded our expectations but hey it would be good to finish with a few more medals tomorrow 😉

Sub13
Reply to  Nono
8 minutes ago

Oh I forgot about that! I knew she wasn’t on any of the 100 records. Well now she has a WR for two distances! 🔥

Gheko
35 minutes ago

🇦🇺🇦🇺🦘🇦🇺🇦🇺

flicker
41 minutes ago

Australia now currently has 6 women holding a WR in a 4×100 free relay – Mckeon, C Campbell, B Campbell, Harris, Wilson, O’Callaghan

Nono
45 minutes ago

I didn’t expect everyone to be on fire 🔥 🔥 🔥
Also a thumbs up to the selectors. They recognized Cartwright’s form vs resurging Incerti.
Putting Chalmer as 2nd leg is also a good move.

