Dave Durden on Being Acting Director of Cal Swimming, Coaching Men & Women (VIDEO)

Reported by Riley Overend.

With Teri McKeever on administrative leave since May, the Cal women’s team will reportedly be coached by men’s head coach Dave Durden, merging the two programs for the time being.

“Dave Durden will be acting as the Director of Cal Swimming which allows him and his staff to work directly with both the women’s and men’s swimming and diving programs while the current coach is on leave,” Cal spokesman Dan Mogulof said. “When programs are combined, the NCAA permits an additional coach to be on staff to support both programs, and that is what we are doing.”

Durden spoke with SwimSwam about the situation in Berkeley and how it has evolved since McKeever has been off deck. He explains how the teams have trained together this summer and how the coaching staff from both the men’s and women’s teams have worked together to make their pool deck an ideal training spot for all athletes involved.