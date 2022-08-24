Brooke Dunphy Commits to NCAA Division 1 Cal Poly SLO for Fall 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brooke Dunphy from Carlsbad, CA has announced her commitment to swim for NCAAA Division I California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly SLO) for the fall of 2022.

Dunphy recently graduated from La Costa Canyon High School in Carlsbad. At the club level, she competes for North Coast Aquatics out of San Diego, where she specializes in the middle distance freestyle events. At her most recent competition, the Western Zone Senior Championships in late July, Dunphy swam best times in the 50 freestyle LC (29.54) and the 200 freestyle LC (2:15.24), showing progress as she enters her freshman year.

Best Times SCY:

200 freestyle – 1:54.51

500 freestyle – 5:05.44

1000 freestyle – 10:29.24

1650 freestyle – 17:46.44

When she arrives at Cal Poly SLO, Dunphy should immediately contribute to the team in both individual and relay events. Her best time in the 200 freestyle would have ranked 2nd on the team’s roster last season, giving her potential to be on the 800 freestyle relay on top of the individual event. In addition, Dunphy would have also held the second-fastest time on the roster in the 500 freestyle and the third-fastest time in the 1650 freestyle. Though the 1000 freestyle often is not contested at the NCAA Division I level, Dunphy would have ranked 2nd on the team in that event as well.

At the 2022 MPSF Championships, Cal Poly SLO finished 7th out of 9 teams on the women’s side, scoring 173 points. Cal Poly’s top performer at that meet was Kaia Anderson, who contributed 35 points to the team’s total individually. Anderson placed 7th in the 500 freestyle (4:57.31), 7th in the 400 IM (4:28.00), and 8th in the 1650 freestyle (17:18.58). With her best times, Dunphy would have placed in the non-scoring C-finals of the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle, and she would have earned points as a top-16 finisher in the 1650 freestyle.

With her commitment, Dunphy is set to join Melia Costa, Kiersten Weiler, Jen Reiter, and Katie Treacy in Cal Poly SLO’s class of 2026.

