Daily Swim Coach Workout #757

Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 23+ years old
- Target level: Masters (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Warm-up:
200 free @4:00
200 Fly kick SSBF @4:00 with fins on
6×100 free Fin+ paddles @ 1:30 [interval get 5′ faster by 2×100]
6×125 IM @ 2:00 [ odds 75 IM + 50 free swim, Evens 75 IM + 50 free kick ]
Main set
[FASTEST steady pace]
400 Free @5:45 [6:00]
400 IM @6:20 [6:40] [it can be split 2×200 or 4×100]
200 Free @2:50
200 IM @3:20 [it can be split 2×100]
100 Free @1:30
100 IM @1:40
400 pulling into cool down
Have a great day!
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Aerobic development pacework
Pietro deriu
Head coach, Buenaventura swim club
