Daily Swim Coach Workout #757

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 23+ years old

Target level: Masters (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Warm-up:

200 free @4:00

200 Fly kick SSBF @4:00 with fins on

6×100 free Fin+ paddles @ 1:30 [interval get 5′ faster by 2×100]

6×125 IM @ 2:00 [ odds 75 IM + 50 free swim, Evens 75 IM + 50 free kick ]

Main set

[FASTEST steady pace]

400 Free @5:45 [6:00]

400 IM @6:20 [6:40] [it can be split 2×200 or 4×100]

200 Free @2:50

200 IM @3:20 [it can be split 2×100]

100 Free @1:30

100 IM @1:40

400 pulling into cool down

Have a great day!